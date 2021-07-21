Covid jabs available on drop-in basis at pharmacies

Published: 4:25 PM July 21, 2021

Coronavirus vaccines are being offered on a walk-in basis at a pair of Norfolk pharmacies.

COVID-19 vaccines are available in Swaffham and Downham Market with no appointment needed

Those yet to get their jab in the Swaffham and Downham Market areas can pop into Universal Pharmacy on the Turbine Way industrial estate, Swaffham, or Willows Pharmacy, Paradise Road, Downham Market.

No appointment is required to get the jab with people just needing to turn up. Both first and second doses are available.

Ade Titiloye, Head of Operations at Universal Pharmacy Swaffham, said some stock must be used by the end of the month.

He said: “We would encourage everyone who is eligible and who has not come forward to do so now. We know that cases of COVID-19 are rising.

"The vaccines are safe and effective and offer the best protection against the virus.

"There has never been a more important time to get your vaccine, it not only protects you and your family but also your friends and those around you.”

The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is prepared for administering. - Credit: Denise Bradley

With evidence suggesting a better immune response when doses are given at least eight weeks apart, patients are being urged to wait until reaching that point before accessing a walk-in clinic for a second dose.

Alternatively, patients can bring their appointment forward via the national booking system to eight weeks if the original booking goes after this point

The walk-in clinics are as follows:

Universal Pharmacy, Swaffham

· Thursday July 22 - 8am-7pm (Pfizer and Moderna)

· Friday July 23 - 8am-4pm (Pfizer and Moderna)

· Saturday July 24- 8am-2pm (Pfizer and Moderna)

· Tuesday July 27 - 9am-7pm (Pfizer and Moderna)

· Thursday July 29 - 8am-7pm (Pfizer and Moderna)

· Friday July 30 - 8am- 7pm (Pfizer and Moderna)

Willows Pharmacy, Downham Market

· Monday July 26 - 9am-6pm (Moderna)