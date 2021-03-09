Covid text service to encourage people to take up jab

Published: 6:00 AM March 9, 2021

The NHS is trialling a new text message service to encourage people to take up their Covid-19 vaccine. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A wide-scale text messaging service is being trialled to encourage people to take up their coronavirus vaccine.

Almost 400,000 people aged 55 and over and 40,000 unpaid carers will receive a text message inviting them for their jab.

There will be a reminder every two to three weeks if people have not taken up the offer.

Some GP-led and hospital vaccination services are already using text messages to invite people for their vaccine.

NHS national medical director Professor Stephen Powis said: "The NHS vaccination programme, the biggest in health service history, continues to go from strength to strength and we are now building on that momentum by trialling a quick and easy service that will hopefully make it more convenient for people to book their life-saving jab."

You may also want to watch:

The text will be sent using the Government's secure Notify service and will show as being sent from 'NHSvaccine' as a way of showing it is an official message from the NHS.

Dr Nikki Kanani, GP and NHS medical director for primary care, said: "We know that some people are rightly worried about scams going around, but if the message comes from 'NHSvaccine' and links to the NHS.uk website you can be sure that it's the right invite.

"For any messages you might get about the vaccine, always remember that the NHS will never ask you for your bank account or card details, your PIN or banking password.

"The NHS will also never arrive unannounced at your home to administer the vaccine, or ask you to prove your identity by sending copies of personal documents such as your passport, driving licence, bills or pay slips."

If the trial is successful, those in the remaining age groups can expect a text ahead of their official NHS letter.

Matt Hancock, health and social care secretary, said: "Our vaccination rollout is moving at a blistering speed and these text alerts will increase the pace by making it even easier for people to get booked in for their jab.

"Vaccines are the best way of securing our long-term freedom and will save thousands of lives, so I urge everyone to take up the offer when the text pings into their phone."