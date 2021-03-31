Video
Covid vaccination centre to open in Diss
A new centre capable of delivering up to 1,000 coronavirus jabs a week is to open in Diss.
Diss Youth and Community Centre (DYCC), on Shelfanger Road, is set to be used as a vaccination hub from the beginning of May.
Diss Town Council, which worked alongside local health bosses and Hado Pharmacy to help plans come to fruition, said the site could even open in April if extra vaccine supplies become available.
The council added that an additional centre at the southern tip of the county would "significantly reduce travel times" to appointments.
Keith Kiddie, county and district councillor for Diss, said: “Well done to the Diss Town Council team.
"I have strongly supported this initiative and I am delighted that we will have something local in Diss at last."
Simon Olander, leader of the town council, added: "My heartfelt thanks goes to all who have worked tirelessly to get this into being.
"You can stand proud that you have all done everybody a big service in this fight against an unrelenting virus."
Turning DYCC into a suitable vaccination site has been in the pipeline for several months.
And in recent days, Norfolk and Waveney CCG - which is leading the local rollout - finally decided the centre met all of its eligibility criteria.
Operations will be supported by Diss town councillor, Mark Gingell, who recently qualified as a St John Ambulance volunteer vaccinator.
Chidi Egeolu, Hado Pharmacy's superintendent pharmacist, said: “I’d like to thank the town council for its support and direction, and for everything it has done to ensure DYCC is approved.
"I’m proud to be associated with the team of staff and councillors who have made this happen.
"I would also like to extend my appreciation to Mark, the volunteer vaccinator. Together, we will provide an excellent vaccination service to the people of Diss.
"This is the beginning of a new partnership between Hado Pharmacy and the council, and we will, hopefully, attract more national services to the town through this."
Arrangements have been made so that organisations who would usually use DYCC for their activities can use Diss Corn Hall and Hope Church instead.