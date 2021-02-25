More than 40pc of people in Norfolk have now had their first Covid jab

Published: 5:44 PM February 25, 2021 Updated: 5:46 PM February 25, 2021

More than 40pc of people in Norfolk and Waveney have had their first vaccination against Covid-19.

Data shows 341,600 patients have now had one dose of the vaccine, including 100pc of people aged 75-79, 96pc of people aged 80 or over and 94pc of people aged 70-75.

In all, 40.1pc of the area's overall adult population has now had their first dose, the fourth highest rate in the country.

And 10,972 people aged 65 or over have now been given both doses – just over 3pc of Norfolk and Waveney's total population for that age range.

But the number of vaccines administered has dipped in the county during the last two weeks, amid reports last week of patients being redirected as far as Brighton to get their jab.

In all, 44,856 jabs were given out in the week up to February 21, down from 48,625 in the week leading to February 14 - a drop of 8pc.

So far, the highest number of people vaccinated in one week was 71,397 between January 17 and January 24.

Last week’s figure represents the lowest rate of vaccination since the government started releasing detailed regional data.

Norfolk and Waveney CCG has been asked to comment.

The drop off in vaccine numbers is in line with national figures, which show the number administered fell by 10pc in the same period.

In Norfolk and Waveney, there are currently four large centres - in Norwich, King's Lynn, Attleborough and North Walsham - and a single pharmacy, in Lowestoft, delivering jabs.

Cambridgeshire Community Service NHS Trust, which runs the large vaccine sites in Norfolk and Waveney, said an "availability problem" had led to reduced opening hours until supplies picked up.

Meanwhile, in Suffolk and North East Essex, 41pc have now had their first Covid jab - the third-highest rate in the country. There, just over 1pc of people have received two doses.

The UK vaccination programme is currently targeting people aged 65 to 69 - as well as 16 to 64-year-olds with serious underlying health conditions - now being given jabs.

Nationally, 33 pc of adults have now had their first dose of vaccine, while just 1pc have received a second jab.