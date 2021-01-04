Which GP surgeries in Norfolk are already giving out the coronavirus vaccine?

Published: 12:06 PM January 4, 2021

A vial of coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University. Picture: John Cairns/University of Oxford/PA Wire - Credit: PA

Nine GP surgeries in Norfolk and Waveney are now administering the coronavirus vaccine, with more to follow.

Although the county's three hospitals and nine surgeries all have the vaccine, analysis of NHS data shows more than 150,000 people in Norfolk and Waveney live in areas where there are no vaccinations centres.

Constituencies that have no vaccination services currently include North Norfolk and Norwich North, where there are populations of 87,596 and 90,083 respectively, although those in line for a vaccine in the city face only a short drive to one of three nearby centres.

But for people living in Cromer, for example, the nearest vaccination location is Fakenham.

The nine GP surgeries are Cringleford Surgery, Fakenham Medical Practice, Falkland Surgery (Caister-on-Sea), Kirkley Mill (Lowestoft), Lionwood Medical Practice (Norwich), St James Medical Practice (King's Lynn), Swanton Morley Surgery, Terrington St Johns Surgery and Thetford Healthy Living Centre.

The NHS has said more vaccination locations will open this month to administer the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine which began today.

Norfolk and Waveney NHS has been approached for comment.

On Sunday more than 50,000 new cases were recorded nationally for the sixth day running, with a fast vaccine roll out seen as the only way to get life back to normal.

What vaccinations are available?

Two vaccines have been approved for use in the UK. Both require two jabs, though the government is focussing on making sure as many people as possible get at least one.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was the first to be approved, and more than a million people have already had their first jab.

Monday is the first day of the roll out of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. Six hospital trusts - in Oxford, London, Sussex, Lancashire and Warwickshire - are set to administer the new jab, with 530,000 doses ready for use.

More doses will be sent to hundreds of GP-led vaccination services and care homes across the UK later in the week, according to the Department of Health and Social Care.

More than 100 million doses have been secured by the UK – enough to vaccinate most of the population.

Front line NHS workers, people over the age of 80 and care home staff will be the first to receive vaccinations.

