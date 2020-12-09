Vaccine warning for people with history of 'significant' allergic reactions

Published: 12:48 PM December 9, 2020

A warning has been issued by medical regulators to people who have a history of "significant" allergic reactions following two cases where people suffered an adverse reaction to the new Covid-19 vaccine.

NHS England confirmed two NHS staff members suffered an allergic reaction after having the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

The staff members were among thousands of people to have received the vaccine on the first day of the roll out and are understood to have a significant history of allergic reactions - to the extent where they need to carry an adrenaline auto-injector with them.

The staff members are recovering following treatment.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has given precautionary advice to NHS trusts that anyone who has a history of "significant" allergic reactions to medicines, food or vaccines should not receive the vaccine.

The MHRA advice states: "Any person with a history of a significant allergic reaction to a vaccine, medicine or food (such as previous history of anaphylactoid reaction or those who have been advised to carry an adrenaline auto-injector) should not receive the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine.

"Resuscitation facilities should be available at all times for all vaccinations. Vaccination should only be carried out in facilities where resuscitation measures are available."

Patients who have been offered the vaccine have been told they could experience side effects such as tiredness, headaches, mild flu symptoms and a heavy feeling in their injection arm.

From today hospitals carrying out the vaccine will ask patients about their history of allergic reactions.

Professor Stephen Powis, national medical director for the NHS in England, said: "As is common with new vaccines, the MHRA have advised on a precautionary basis that people with a significant history of allergic reactions do not receive this vaccination after two people with a history of significant allergic reactions responded adversely yesterday.

"Both are recovering well."



