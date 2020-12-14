Coronavirus vaccinations in Norfolk and Waveney GP surgeries to start

Published: 7:00 AM December 14, 2020

GPs in Norfolk and Waveney are to start giving Covid-19 vaccinations. - Credit: Adobe Stock

GP surgeries in Norfolk will begin to give vaccinations to people deemed to be most vulnerable from this week.

Last week, the first patients in Norfolk were given the Pfizer jab at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and James Paget University Hospital - which have been designated as vaccination hubs.

Kenneth Ireland was the first patient at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital to receive his coronavirus vaccine - Credit: Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

But the Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group has confirmed a number of GP surgeries will be providing the vaccinations to invited patients from this week.

The GPs have started to invite and book eligible patients for their first dose, with those over 80 the first to get the injections.

They will need to get a second dose about three weeks later.

The GP sites providing jabs will be spread out across Norfolk and Waveney. They will be joined by more on a phased basis.

Health bosses have stressed people will be contacted to get the vaccination and should not ask or turn up at GPs or hospitals.

Dr Anoop Dhesi. - Credit: Archant

Dr Anoop Dhesi, a GP at Staithe Surgery in Stalham and clinical chairman for NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group said: "It’s great news that we have started vaccinating against Covid-19.

"We have started with the most vulnerable people, but vaccinating everyone will be a marathon not a sprint.

"We must all remember that this pandemic has not gone away. Covid infection rates remain high and are higher now than when we went into the second lockdown.

"Local hospitals are under great pressure and are seeing very sick Covid patients alongside the usual winter pressures.

"We can see light at the end of the tunnel. But we should remember that the virus does not understand our frustration at not being able to be with our friends and families, and it is not sentimental about Christmas.

"It is only purpose is to replicate by spreading from one person to another, causing misery and death in its wake.

"So we must protect ourselves and help the NHS cope this Christmas by following the local tier guidelines - including washing our hands, wearing face coverings and staying two metres apart.

"Over the coming weeks and months people will be invited when it’s their turn to be vaccinated. Do not ask your GP or hospital, please wait for your invite."