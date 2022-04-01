Parents urged to get Easter holiday Covid jabs for children aged five to 11

Parents will soon be able to book Covid jabs for children aged five to 11. - Credit: PA

Children aged five to 11 will be able to get Covid-19 jabs at Norfolk vaccination centres from next week.

Health bosses are hoping parents will book children in for the first vaccination dose over the Easter Holidays.

Children in that age group identified as clinically extremely vulnerable or living with immunosuppressed people, have already been offered injections.

But all five to 11-year-olds are now being offered the jab - with vaccination centres in Norwich, Dereham, King's Lynn, Harleston and Attleborough to start providing them next week.

Five to 11-year-olds are offered two 10 microgram doses of the Pfizer vaccine - a third of the amount used for adult vaccinations.

Cath Byford, chief nurse at the Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group. - Credit: Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group

Cath Byford, chief nurse at NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "Getting vaccinated against Covid-19 is the best thing you, and those in your family, can do to protect one another from the virus which can make some people very poorly.

"Thank you to everyone who has been jabbed and for bringing youngsters to get protected too.”

Julian the jabbing lion will be welcoming youngsters, while stickers, certificates and activities will be offered.

Children will also see an animated video explaining the process of getting vaccinated.

Walk-ins for children not in at risk groups are not available, so parents and guardians should book appointments at www.nhs.uk/covid-vaccine, with a second dose available 12 weeks later.

Slots can be booked from Saturday (April 2) and begin on Monday (April 4).

Five to 11-year-olds are offered two 10 microgram doses of the Pfizer vaccine - a third of the amount used for adult vaccinations.

The vaccination centres are open seven days a week, from 8.30 am to 4pm and some late evenings at:

Paddock Road Surgery, Paddock Road, Harleston.

Shakespeare Barn, King's Lynn Arts Centre, King Street, Kings Lynn.

Norwich City Council City Hall, St Peters Street, Norwich.

Beetley Ward, Dereham Hospital, Northgate, Dereham.

Ian Greenfield, from Swardeston, shows off a Julian the jabbing lion selfie frame. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust

Ian Greenfield, owner of Swardeston-based Production Bureau loaned the lion costume and donated 5,000 ‘Brave as a lion’ stickers to the vaccination drive.