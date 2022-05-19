Staffing pledge after queues for Covid jabs

More staff will be on hand at a pop-up vaccination centre after elderly people faced long queues in the heat.

There will also be more chairs for people to sit on while they are waiting for their jab at the centre, when it returns to the coach park on Southend Road, near the seafront at Hunstanton on Saturday.

Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group said unexpectedly high numbers turned up to be vaccinated last weekend, after fourth doses for over-75s and the most vulnerable started to be given in April.

“On this occasion the demand for our service was far greater than anticipated," a spokesman said. "We are very sorry to hear about those who had a lengthy wait.

"Our staff on the day did everything they could to ensure people were seen to in a timely manner and kept as comfortable as possible by handing out water to those queuing.

“We would ask for anyone who may struggle with queueing to make themselves known to our security team where different options can be discussed.

“We welcome feedback and when we return to Hunstanton this weekend there will be extra chairs available and more vaccinators to meet the demand in the area.”



