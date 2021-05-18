News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Video

Symptom-free Covid testing sites set to open in Thetford

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 5:01 PM May 18, 2021   
A walk-in Covid testing centre is opening at Great Yarmouth on Friday, October 23 Picture: PA Imag

A pair of Covid testing sites are set to open in Thetford - Credit: PA Images

A pair of symptom-free coronavirus testing sites are opening in Thetford. 

Tests are being made available to those not suffering from symptoms of Covid-19 at two locations this month.

The first was launched on Tuesday (May 18) at the Sainsbury's car park on London Road, and will remain open until May 22 with opening hours of 8am to 8pm. 

On Tuesday, May 25, a second site with the same hours will open at the Kilverstone Tesco car park, staying available until May 29. 

Those who would like to can pick up a lateral flow test from either of the centres at a time of their choosing. 

Around one in three people infected with Covid-19 are asymptomatic.

Those with symptoms - a high temperature, new continuous cough, or a change to sense of smell or taste - should instead book a test by visiting nhs.uk/coronavirus or calling 119.

Most Read

  1. 1 Heavy downpours and strong winds to batter Norfolk
  2. 2 Indian variant Covid cases in Norfolk 'cause to be cautious'
  3. 3 Norfolk farmhouse with indoor pool for sale by online auction
  1. 4 Woman injured by jars of sauce thrown in Sainsbury's
  2. 5 Top of the Pops dancer, Octopussy star and 'Lord' settles in Norfolk
  3. 6 Reduce your dementia risk with 7 lifestyle changes
  4. 7 City poised for Maddison cash boost
  5. 8 Riverside pub welcomes customers again with new owners
  6. 9 Wanted Norwich man arrested in north Norfolk village
  7. 10 Man in 30s airlifted to hospital following serious fall
Coronavirus
Norfolk Live
Thetford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A Confederate Flag is flown outside a home in Norwich

Police action over 'slavery' flag flying in Norwich garden

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
The new covers for the outdoor seating at The Oak Bar Terrace on Yarmouth Road 

Food and Drink

Bar splashes out £500,000 on outdoor dining area

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Layden-Grant Seymour inside Seymours Aldeburgh, which is opening soon Picture: LAYDEN-GRANT SEYMOUR

Investigations

Boss who boasted of lavish lifestyle is bankrupt with £100k debts

Tom Bristow And Emily Townsend

person
Alan Muse, from Diss, receiving his COVID-19 vaccination at the new mass vaccination centre at Conna

Coronavirus | Video

'Shocked' couple almost given wrong Covid jab

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus