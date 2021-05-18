Symptom-free Covid testing sites set to open in Thetford

Video

Published: 5:01 PM May 18, 2021

A pair of Covid testing sites are set to open in Thetford - Credit: PA Images

A pair of symptom-free coronavirus testing sites are opening in Thetford.

Tests are being made available to those not suffering from symptoms of Covid-19 at two locations this month.

The first was launched on Tuesday (May 18) at the Sainsbury's car park on London Road, and will remain open until May 22 with opening hours of 8am to 8pm.

On Tuesday, May 25, a second site with the same hours will open at the Kilverstone Tesco car park, staying available until May 29.

Those who would like to can pick up a lateral flow test from either of the centres at a time of their choosing.

Around one in three people infected with Covid-19 are asymptomatic.

Those with symptoms - a high temperature, new continuous cough, or a change to sense of smell or taste - should instead book a test by visiting nhs.uk/coronavirus or calling 119.