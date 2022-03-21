Covid spring booster jabs: what you need to know

Appointments can now be made for spring booster jabs - Credit: Danielle Booden

The latest roll-out of Covid-19 vaccinations has begun today, with the start of the spring booster programme.

The roll-out will see people vaccinated against the virus for a fourth time and comes at a time when coronavirus cases are once again rising.

Here is what you need to know about the spring booster programme, as it launches across Norfolk and Waveney.

Who can get a spring booster?

The programme is open to two groups of people - those aged 75 and older and those older than 12 who are severely immunosuppressed.

These people can make bookings via the national booking service, providing it has been six months since their last vaccination.

Where can I get one?

The following locations are offering spring boosters:

Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn

King's Lynn Arts Centre

Paddock Road Surgery, Harleston

Connaught Hall, Attleborough

City Hall, Norwich

Dereham Hospital

How do I make my booking?

People who qualify for their spring booster have already begun being contacted by local primary care networks and their GPs.

Appointments can be made directly via your GP, via the government's online booking service, or via the vaccination centres themselves.

People are asked not to attempt to book until they have received contact from the NHS.

Why are these boosters needed?

The people who qualify for the boosters are those who are most at risk of developing severe Covid-19.

They are also the people who will have had their most recent vaccines the furthest time ago, meaning the immunity they gained from it may not provide enough protection for any future peaks or variants.

Cath Byford, chief nurse at the Norfolk and Waveney CCG, said: "We continue to be immensely proud of the great work that our colleagues and volunteers who support the vaccination do, and we have excellent infrastructure in place within Norfolk and Waveney to be able to roll out the spring booster programme efficiently to provide the vaccine to those residents who need it the most."

Is it too late to have first, second or third vaccinations?

No. Anybody who is yet to already have all three doses of Covid-19 vaccines can book appointments to get them now.

What are the latest vaccination figures in Norfolk and Waveney?

94pc of people older than 18 have received their first dose

92pc of people over 18 have also received a second dose

906 jabs have been given to clinically extremely vulnerable children aged between five and 11

88pc of people who are eligible for booster jabs in Norfolk have received them - that's 659,230 people.




