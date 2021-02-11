Covid infections fall twice as fast in richest areas

Published: 3:34 PM February 11, 2021

We have been investigating how the poorest are being hit hardest by the pandemic - Credit: PA

The rate at which coronavirus cases are falling is almost twice as quick in Norfolk's richest areas than its poorest ones.

It highlights once again how the most deprived neighbourhoods are suffering far more during the pandemic.

Using government data, which measures poverty by dividing the country into areas of around 8,000 people, we were able to track falling rates in different parts of the county.

Our analysis shows that in January rates fell twice as slow in the poorest 30pc of neighbourhoods when compared to the wealthiest 30pc.

In the most deprived parts of Norfolk, which includes west of Norwich city centre, parts of Great Yarmouth and King's Lynn, infection rates fell by an average of 38pc from December 31 to February 4.

But in the county’s most affluent areas, including the likes of Taverham, Eaton and Sheringham, the average fall was 61pc.

Among the poorer neighbourhoods that have seen relatively slow falls in infection rates is North Lynn, which ranks in the most deprived 10pc of the county. There, rates fell by just 15pc from 601 infections to 510 per 100,000 people.

In the City Centre West area of Norwich, which also ranks in the poorest 10pc in the county, rates fell by 18pc over the same period.

Labour county councilor Emma Corlett represents the Town Close ward which covers City Centre West. She said it was “no surprise” to see a disparity in falling rates.

“The poorest communities are hit hardest, where people are living in the most precarious circumstances, and are often less able to protect themselves from risk," she said.

Emma Corlett has refused calls for her to stand aside in North Norfolk Pictures: supplied by Emma Corlett - Credit: Archant

“People in poorer areas live in more overcrowded housing and have less access to outside space.

“They’re often are in precarious work and face hard choices like taking reduced hours or trying to survive on statutory sick pay while they are self-isolating.”

Although its infection rates are now below 150 per 100,000 Yarmouth Parade followed the same pattern, with rates falling by just 25pc from December 31 to February 4.

In comparison, some of the most affluent areas in the country have seen rates fall much more quickly.

The Trowse, Poringland and Stoke Holy Cross, which ranks in the richest 10pc of the county, rates tumbled by 78pc in the same period, to 375 per 100,000.

In Sheringham, which also sits in the most affluent 10pc, rates fell by 79pc to 149. And in the Eaton area of Norwich, rates fell by 69pc to 279 infections per 100,000 people.

Dr Louise Smith, director of public health for Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk County Council - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Norfolk’s director of public health, Dr Louise Smith, said: “It has been clear throughout his pandemic that we see more cases in those living in more deprived circumstances."

In January this newspaper investigated how Covid was hitting the poorest the hardest.



