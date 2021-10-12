30,000 Covid booster jabs given in Norfolk and Waveney so far

Published: 6:30 AM October 12, 2021 Updated: 7:36 AM October 12, 2021

There have been 30,000 Covid booster doses handed out in Norfolk and Waveney so far. - Credit: PA

Thirty thousand Covid booster jabs have already been given in Norfolk and Waveney, as health bosses urge people to take theirs when it is offered.

The booster dose roll-out began three weeks ago, and NHS England said as of Saturday 2.08 million people had been given one.

It includes third jabs given as boosters, and doses given to those people with severely weakened immune systems who might not have mounted a strong response to their initial jabs.

The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is prepared for administering. - Credit: Denise Bradley

People eligible for a booster jab include those aged 50 and over, frontline health and social care workers, care home residents, adult household contacts of immunosuppressed individuals and those aged between 16 and 49 with an underlying health condition putting them at greater risk from the virus.

Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), confirmed there had been roughly 30,000 handed out across the area so far.

Of those, 10,000 were administered at large-scale vaccination centres, which run by the Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust, such as Castle Quarter in Norwich.

The others have been given at other vaccination sites, including GP surgeries and pharmacies.

Mike Passfield, clinical operations director for Norfolk and Waveney’s large-scale vaccination centres, said: “Protecting our most vulnerable people remains our priority so it’s great news that over 30,000 people from Norfolk and Waveney have already received their booster jabs, with 10,000 of these delivered from our large-scale vaccination centres.

“Getting the vaccine remains the best way to protect yourself and those around you from Covid-19. We strongly encourage eligible people to come forward for this top up of protection, and they will be invited to do so by either their GP or the National Booking Service six months after their second vaccination.”

The NHS will contact people when it is their turn to have a booster jab, and most will be invited to book an appointment at a larger vaccination centre, pharmacy or local NHS service such as a GP surgery.