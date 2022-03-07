Youngsters still in line for jabs as vaccine roll-out continues

More children like 10-year-old Vincent Carver will be invited to receive Covid jabs in the coming weeks - Credit: Rachael Carver

Every child aged between five and 11 in the region will be invited for Covid jabs in the coming weeks - once the phase is approved nationally.

Already, some youngsters have been given their first doses of vaccination, with invitations sent to children identified as clinically extremely vulnerable or living with immunosuppressed people.

So far, this has seen more than 700 children under the age of 11 receive their first doses, including 10-year-old Vincent Carver from Costessey, who was among the first in Norfolk to take up the option.

And later this year, more children will be invited to join Vincent, when the option is made available to all youngsters between five and 11.

A spokesman for the Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group said: "The NHS nationally is now planning for all 5-11 year olds to be offered a vaccine. Health and care systems, including Norfolk and Waveney is planning for this to take place and as soon as we have the go-ahead nationally to start vaccinating this group, we will start to invite this cohort to come forward."