Covid vaccinations for children aged 5-11 - what you need to know

Parents will soon be able to book Covid jabs for children aged five to 11. - Credit: PA

The Covid-19 vaccine rollout has entered its next phase, with jabs now available to children aged between five and 11 - regardless of whether or not they are clinically vulnerable.

Youngsters with medical vulnerabilities have been able to receive vaccinations since January 31 and to date some 930 children in this category have received their first doses.

But what do you need to know before deciding whether to sign your child up for their vaccination?

What has the take-up been like so far?

Early indications in the latest phase of the rollout show a degree of reticence around whether to put youngsters forward for the jabs.

Since the jabs became available to the wider age group on April 4, approximately 5,000 of these appointments have been made.

According to recent population estimates, this figure would be around 10pc of the children in this age group in Norfolk alone - with the roll-out also covering Waveney.

This is compared to an overwhelmingly enthusiastic response among adults, with more than 95pc of the region's adults having received at least one dose of the vaccine.

What do experts say?

While the Joint Committee of Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) initially advised against giving jabs to this age group, this advice has now changed.

The committee is now advising these children are offered jabs on a non-urgent basis - with children given a dose one-third of the strength of the one administered to adults.

The JCVI advice adds that Covid vaccines should not take precedence over other paediatric immunisations - such as MMR.

Prof Paul Hunter, from the UEA, has encouraged people to donate to the WHO's Covid-19 Response Fund - Credit: UEA

Paul Hunter, a virologist from the University of East Anglia's school of medicine, said he was "unequivocal" on the matter - but said that globally there were people more needing of the jabs than youngsters nationally.

He explained: "I would estimate that around 95pc of children of that age have now already had the infection and so have a degree of immunity already.

"Having a vaccination would give some additional protection but it would only be limited.

"That said, I do believe it is a safe vaccine for children and some previous concerns over possible side effects have now proven unfounded."

Prof Hunter said that if he had children in the age group he would likely have them vaccinated, but that it would depend on whether they had been infected and how recently.

He said: "I'm a bit unequivocal really. If I was a GP and a parent came to me wanting their child vaccinated I would be happy to give it to them, but equally if a parent did not want to get a vaccine, I would support them in that decision rather than trying to persuade them otherwise."

What do parents say?

Ian Greenfield, from Swardeston, shows off a Julian the jabbing lion selfie frame. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust

A post on this newspaper's Facebook page asked parents whether they would put their child forward for jabs.

Of those who responded, a large number of people said they would not, with many citing the fact their children had already been infected.

Mel North said: "No, my son is 11. he has had Covid, but wasn't too poorly thankfully, so should have immunity now."

Caroline Bishop added: "My children, including one classed vulnerable, have had Covid with barely a symptom. The vaccine doesn't stop spreading so personally [I] don't see the benefit, especially not knowing the long term effects of the vaccine."

But Ben Aldred said: "Probably. I know kids don't really get poorly with Covid, but it is more to protect other people."

Kimberly Read, though, said her nine-year-old had asked to have the jab and she would be respecting his choice.

Whose decision is it to make?

The decision on whether a child is vaccinated or not primarily lies with the parents and as is the case with all medical procedures, it is their responsibility to consent.

However, if a child is judged by a medical professional to have sufficient understanding of the treatment they are receiving, they can make their own mind up.

This is known as 'Gillick competence'.

The Norfolk link

Victoria Gillick - Credit: Archant

Gillick competence, the principle whereby children can make their own medical decisions, has roots in this region.

It stems from a High Court case in the 1980s between Wisbech mum-of-10 Victoria Gillick and what was then the West Norfolk and Wisbech Area Health Authority.

Mrs Gillick fought the authority in a battle that went all the way to the High Court over whether children under the age of 16 could be prescribed contraceptives without parental consent or knowledge.

She sought a declaration that prescribing contraceptives was, in effect, the doctor encouraging sex with minors and, therefore, illegal.

Originally, Mrs Gillick won her fight, however, this ruling was overturned a year later.

While Mrs Gillick's campaigning solely related to contraception, the ruling made has evolved to extend to children's ability to give consent to all medical conditions.

It is up to a medical professional, such as a GP, to determine whether the child has the understanding and maturity to make these decisions.