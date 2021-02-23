Norfolk's Covid infection rate at lowest point for three months

Published: 11:25 AM February 23, 2021

Rates have fallen in Norfolk and Waveney to levels not seen since late November - Credit: PA

The rate of Covid infections in Norfolk and Waveney has fallen below 100 per 100,000 people for the first time in nearly three months.

Data shows the infection rate was at 99 cases per 100,000 on February 17. The last time the rate dipped below 100 was on November 25.

And the number of neighbourhoods where the infection rate is at zero is growing, with 15 free of the virus for now, including places like Shipdham, Bradenham & Saham Toney in Breckland, Sheringham, North Walsham and Fakenham, as well as Southwold, Reydon & Wrentham.

But despite the good news, there were 15 areas where rates grew, including five neighbourhoods that had returned rates of zero the week before.

In Yarmouth North cases climbed from zero to ten in one week, while Reepham, Cawston & Lenwade also saw a jump from zero to ten new cases.

.

The biggest weekly rise in infection rates was seen in the Southtown & Cobholm neighbourhood of Great Yarmouth, where there were 19 fresh cases.

Rate also tripled in the Lowestoft Harbour area - albeit from a very low base. There, 12 new cases were recorded.

The area with the highest local rate of infections was Wayland, Ellingham & Great Hockham in Breckland, where 370 case per 100,00 was recorded.

The highest rate of local authority infections was in Great Yarmouth, where a rate of 140.9 was found, up 8.5pc from the week before.

Rates in all other local authority areas continued to fall, with the lowest rate found in North Norfolk, where 48 per 100,000 was recorded.

The biggest fall was in King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, where rates fell by 41.5pc to 110.

In Breckland and Norwich, rates of 124 and 118 were found.

In South Norfolk, where mass testing is underway after the South African variant of the virus was found, there was also a fall in cases. Infections were down 20pc to 60 per 100,000.

And in Suffolk infections are even lower than Norfolk, at 68 cases per 100,000.