Covid cases in Norfolk back above 1,000 a week, figures show

Published: 8:38 PM December 14, 2020

The coronavirus case rate in Norfolk has risen again, latest figures show. - Credit: PA

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk has risen back above 1,000 per week, the latest figures have revealed.

(Left to right) Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty, Health Secretary Matt Hancock, London Regional Director for Public Health England Professor Kevin Fenton during briefing on coronavirus in Downing Street. - Credit: PA

Public Health England figures for the seven days to December 10, show the number of Covid-19 cases in the county as a whole was 110.3 per 100,000 people, compared to 99.8 the previous week - the seven days up to December 3.

The figures show the number of cases have risen again in six of the nine local authority areas in Norfolk and Waveney.

Breckland, Broadland and King's Lynn & West Norfolk are all seeing rising numbers of cases.

There were 124 new cases recorded over the week in Breckland, up from 88 the previous week. At its present rate of increase the area could be above the 100 per 100,000 mark by Wednesday.

Broadland saw rates rise to 122.3 per 100,000, up from 111.6, while in King's Lynn & West Norfolk rates rose steeply to 126.8 per 100,00 from 97.1. Both areas are on course to rise above 150 per 100,000 people by Thursday at their current rates of increase.

NHS Test and Trace staff at testing centre. - Credit: PA

In total across Norfolk 1,005 cases were recorded in a week for the first time since November 21. That compares with 906 in the previous seven days.

Only North Norfolk, down to 57.2 per 100,000 from 66.8, and South Norfolk, which fell to 97.2 per 100,000 from 107.9, saw falling rates.

Meanwhile in Norwich the figure was static at 130.2 per 100,000, the same as the previous week. However the city has now passed 2,000 cases in total (2,027).

The figures come as health secretary Matt Hancock told a Downing Street briefing the spread of the virus "is not good".

He says cases nationally are rising - with an increase of 14pc in the last week.

The average number of new cases reported each day is up to 18,023 and on average each day over the past week 420 deaths have been reported.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock during a media briefing on coronavirus in Downing Street. - Credit: PA

"When cases rise the pressure on hospitals mounts and so do the number of people who die," he said. "Everyone should minimise their social contact. Because that is how we can control the spread of this disease."

Asked about the scientific modelling around the size of the rise in infections to expect from Christmas mixing, he added: "I think it is important that all of us are cautious ahead of Christmas and very careful in terms of the contact that we have, especially with people who we know are vulnerable to this disease.

"It is our personal responsibility to make sure that we follow that."