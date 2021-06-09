News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Covid cases continue to fall in Norfolk

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 5:32 PM June 9, 2021   
Covid cases in Norfolk have continued to fall with the latest figures showing an eight per cent drop across the county in the seven days leading up to June 4.

Cases fell the most dramatically in Breckland, where they dropped by almost half, while cases in north Norfolk also fell sharply by 20%.

The latest figures for Norfolk make for stark contrast to the national picture, where cases rose by 53% in England, cases are also on the rise in South Norfolk by 163%, West Norfolk, where cases are up 34% and in Norwich where cases increased by 28%.

It comes as the government mulls over whether to end lockdown restrictions on June 21 as part of its roadmap.

