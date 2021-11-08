Covid case rates fall across county but hospital admissions rise

The vaccine rate among young people in Norfolk and Waveney continues at a good pace. - Credit: PA

Coronavirus case rates in Norfolk have fallen, though the number of patients in hospital after testing positive has risen.

The Covid case rate per 100,000 people in Norfolk for the week ending October 22 was 408, down from 452.4 the week before.

It is below the east of England figure of 427.3 but slightly above the England average of 399.7.

It also dropped when it came to cases in those aged over 60, from 193.6 to 182.

But the number of people in hospital increased slightly - as of November 4, there were 93 people who had tested positive for Covid-19, nine of them in critical care.

This increased from 88 the week before, including 10 in critical care.

There were drops in rates across most of the area's districts, including Broadland, which fell from 511.6 to 489.6, Great Yarmouth, from 418.4 to 311.5, King's Lynn and West Norfolk, from 505.1 to 459.5, Norwich, from 486 to 375.6, and south Norfolk, from 469.7 to 416.6.

In Suffolk, the case rate as of the end of last week had dropped from 536.8 to 433.9.

But there were increases elsewhere - in Breckland the rate rose slightly from 391.5 to 392.2, while in north Norfolk it rose from 347.1 to 375.6.

The total number of people who tested positive for Covid-19 in the seven days up to October 30 is 40,061, compared to 46,701 for the previous seven days.

The average number of daily new cases in the last seven days is 451.1, compared to 561.7 for the previous seven, a 19.7pc decrease.

Unlike neighbouring counties of Suffolk and Cambridgeshire, Norfolk has not been named as an Enhanced Response Area.

The rising rates in those counties means that, for five weeks, they will get extra help, with volunteer recruitment, surge testing and communications, with enhanced measures in schools also set to be introduced after the half-term break.

Last week, the Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) stopped visiting on inpatient wards due to rising Covid levels.

For two weeks, starting on November 3, no visitors will be permitted in ward areas of hospitals in the area unless they fit into a list of exceptions.