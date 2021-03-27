News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Video

Covid booster jabs could be introduced for over-70s

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 9:47 AM March 27, 2021   
Audrey Burton, 97, receiving her COVID-19 vaccination at the Castle Quarter Vaccination Centre in No

Over-70s could be given booster jabs in the autumn to protect against new coronavirus variants - Credit: Danielle Booden

Norfolk and Waveney's most vulnerable and elderly could be given booster injections in a bid to protect against emerging coronavirus variants. 

Nadhim Zahawi, the government's vaccine minister, said additional jabs could be administered as soon as September. 

Colin Morrison was given his first Covid-19 vaccination at the Corn Exchange in King's Lynn. Picture

Over-70s could be given booster jabs in the autumn to protect against new coronavirus variants - Credit: Ian Burt

They could go to the country's top four priority groups, which includes over-70s and those deemed extremely clinically vulnerable.

Residents in care homes for older adults, as well as frontline health and social care workers, would also receive further protection. 

Asked by the Telegraph when the booster programme would begin, Mr Zahawi said: "The most likely date will be September.

Children and families minister Nadhim Zahawi. Picture: David Jones/PA Wire

Nadhim Zahawi, the government's vaccine minister - Credit: PA

"Jonathan Van-Tam (the deputy chief medical officer) thinks that if we are going to see a requirement for a booster jab to protect the most vulnerable, it would be around September."

Mr Zahawi was said to have added that up to eight different jabs could be available by the autumn, including one which guards against three different variants in a single dose. 

A number will reportedly be manufactured in the UK, potentially easing the pressure on supply amid tensions with the European Union as it faces shortages from AstraZeneca.

Ministers are already facing pressure to protect the success of the UK's vaccination programme against new strains originating overseas

Most Read

  1. 1 'Like the Bermuda Triangle': City downsizers slam outdoor space
  2. 2 'Historic day' for £37.4m bypass as revised bid revealed
  3. 3 Q&A: What can I do when lockdown eases on Monday?
  1. 4 Driver escapes jail after failing-to-stop for crash in which teen died
  2. 5 Electrician spent £16,500 paid in error after thinking it was furlough pay
  3. 6 Two Norfolk spots make the Sunday Times' 'best places to live' list
  4. 7 Man dies after car leaves the road, inquest hears
  5. 8 White tailed sea eagle spotted on the north Norfolk coast
  6. 9 Two Norfolk gastropubs listed among top 50 in the country
  7. 10 Missing teenage girl is found safe

The Guardian reports that officials met on Friday to consider expanding the travel 'red list', which enforces hotel quarantine upon return. 

Labour's shadow home secretary, Nick Thomas-Symonds, said: "The government is yet again doing too little, too late, to secure our borders against Covid - and it's the British people that will pay the price.

The Corn Exchange in King's Lynn is now being used as a Covid-19 Vaccination Centre. Picture: Ian Bu

The large-scale Covid vaccination centre at King's Lynn Corn Exchange - Credit: Ian Burt

"Ministers need to do everything possible to stop new variants reaching the UK - and move to a comprehensive hotel quarantine system now."

Norfolk and Waveney's own vaccination rollout has produced impressive results, with more than 60pc of adults having received their first dose as of March 21

The area has the fifth-highest vaccination rate in the country and, in the latest seven-day period, another 68,359 jabs were administered. 

More than 32,000 patients in Norfolk and Waveney have already had second shots.

People queue for entry into the Vaccine Centre at Connaught Hall, Attleborough. Picture: DENISE BRAD

The large-scale Covid vaccination centre at Connaught Hall in Attleborough - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Coronavirus

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

midland road car park in north walsham

Norfolk County Council

'Valuable' free car park bought by council to prevent it being sold off

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Gary 'Gee' Smith has died suddenly

Pregnant woman's heartache after husband's sudden death

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
70 Marine Parade

New bid to replace £595,000 seafront house with 'striking' family home

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
The Woolpack pub in King's Lynn, which could be turned into homes Picture: Matthew Usher.

Pub for sale after owners faced 'barrage of abuse' over homes plan

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus