Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Where can you get your Covid booster vaccine in Norfolk and Waveney today?

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 10:29 AM December 31, 2021
A Covid vaccination being given in Lavenham

There are many vaccination centres open across Norfolk and Waveney today offering the Covid booster vaccine. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

With the Omicron variant spreading across the country, many will be keen to get their booster jab.

Here are the centres in Norfolk and Waveney offering walk-in Covid boosters on Friday, December 31:

  • The Town Hall, Downham Market - 9am to 3pm
  • Louise Hamilton Centre at the James Paget University Hospital, Gorleston - 7.30am to 3.30pm
  • Market Gates Shopping Centre, Great Yarmouth - 8.30am to 3.30pm
  • Kelling Hospital, High Kelling - 10am to 4.30pm
  • Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital - 8am to 12pm
  • Thetford Healthy Living Centre - 8.30am to 11.30am and 1.30pm to 3.30pm

Booster vaccines are available to all adults in the UK who had their second dose of the Covid vaccine at least three months ago.

Updates will be available on both the Twitter and Facebook pages of the NHS Norfolk and Waveney CCG.

You can also find your closest open walk-in vaccine clinic via the Norfolk County Council website.

