Details revealed for next month's new Covid jab roll-out

Details have been announced for the local roll-out of a new Covid vaccine - designed to target two different forms of the virus - which starts next month.

The jab has been specifically created to work against both the original coronavirus and the Omicron variant, which fuelled a wave last winter. This month, the UK became the the first country in the world to approve the jab.

The autumn booster programme will begin in the region on September 5 and will see some people receive their fourth dose of vaccine.

As with previous vaccine campaigns, jabs will be administered at GP surgeries and pharmacies, with walk-in centres, 'pop-up' clinics and 'roving teams' also due to be used.

The roll-out will begin on September 5, with care home residents and housebound people, before being expanded the following week.

From September 12, people who are clinically vulnerable or those aged 75 and over will receive invitations and be able to book appointments.

Throughout the earlier rollout, Norfolk and Waveney has been among the most efficient areas in the country, with seven out of 10 eligible people having received three doses.

A spokesman for NHS Norfolk and Waveney said: "NHS staff are preparing to deliver Covid-19 booster jabs this autumn as well as the annual flu vaccine.

"Norfolk and Waveney, like other areas of the country, is now finalising preparations to deliver this programme.

“Just as with previous rounds of the Covid vaccination programme, the autumn booster will be offered first to the most vulnerable and/or the oldest members of our population and will then be rolled out down through the age groups over a period of time.

“Vaccinations will be offered at a range of sites, including GP practices, local pharmacies, hospital hubs, and large vaccination centres, with sites currently being finalised and confirmed.

"We will also be holding pop-up clinics and roving vaccination teams will help make access to vaccinations easier and more convenient for local people.

"We urge all those invited for both a flu and Covid-19 booster vaccine to take up the offer as quickly as possible – it will give you maximum protection this winter.”

More details about venues are expected to be announced later.

The new campaign comes as infrastructure from previous roll-outs is still being closed down.

A vaccine centre in Dereham recently moved to Kelling, only to shut down at the end of this month.