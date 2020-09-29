Latest Covid-19 rates for where you live in Norfolk and Waveney

Health officials have advised anyone who has coronavirus symptoms to help prevent the spread and protect others by isolating and booking a test. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown Archant

Coronavirus cases have almost doubled in Great Yarmouth in the past seven days, according to the latest figures.

The figures, from Public Health England data for the seven days to September 25, show the number of Covid-19 cases have risen in six of the eight local authorities in Norfolk and Waveney.

Just Broadland and King’s Lynn and West Norfolk have seen numbers fall in the last week.

However the latest figures show the region still has amongst the lowest infection rates in the country.

In Great Yarmouth there were 40.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days, compared to 22 in the previous week - the seven days up to September 18.

Woman reads a leaflet on how to take a coronavirus self-test. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire Woman reads a leaflet on how to take a coronavirus self-test. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

In Norwich 16.4 new cases were recorded in the seven days to September 25 compared to 10 the previous week.

Breckland had 9.3 new cases up to September 25 compared to7.1 cases in the previous seven days.

In South Norfolk there were 9.9 cases in the last seven days, up from 7.1 the previous week, while in North Norfolk the figures are up but remain small at just 3.8 in the last week compared with one the previous week.

East Suffolk also recorded an increase to 7.6 per 100,000 compared with four in the week up to September 18.

In comparison, the number of new cases in England over the seven days up to September 25 has shot up to 58.9 per 100,000 compared to 38.5 in the previous week.

The Government said that, as of 9am on Tuesday, there had been a further 7,143 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK - the highest daily figure recorded since the outbreak began.

Experts have previously warned that describing the daily figure as a record could be “misleading” as it is not clear how many people were actually infected during the height of the first wave due to a lack of community testing at the time.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned a second UK-wide lockdown could not be ruled out to help curb the growing spread of Covid-19 infections. But, although rising, the rate of infection is still significantly lower here than it is in other parts of the country.

County leaders in Norfolk and Waveney have urged the government to treat Norfolk differently to other parts of the country.

The Government also said a further 71 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Tuesday.

This brings the UK total to 42,072.