Search

Advanced search

Proportion of districts’ care homes with Covid-19 outbreaks revealed

01 July, 2020 - 06:30
Louise Smith, Director of Public Health in Norfolk, has been overseeing testing at all of Norfolk's care homes. Picture: PA/Ella Wilkinson

Louise Smith, Director of Public Health in Norfolk, has been overseeing testing at all of Norfolk's care homes. Picture: PA/Ella Wilkinson

Archant

More than half of care homes in Breckland have reported outbreaks of Covid-19, figures reveal.

Government data compiled by Public Health England shows 30 of the 53 care homes - 56.6pc - in Breckland reported outbreaks between March 16 and June 21.

Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk’s director of public health, said: “Testing has been completed for all care homes in Norfolk, with the opportunity to order further tests, should there be concerns about unwell residents or staff.

“We are aware of the percentage of care homes in Breckland that have seen Covid-19 outbreaks.

“The numbers of infections in care homes across Norfolk have been lower than those seen nationally and regionally.

Louise Smith, director of public health in Norfolk. Picture: Ella WilkinsonLouise Smith, director of public health in Norfolk. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

“Our public health team is examining all the data to ensure that any outbreaks are responded to, and care homes are being supported to ensure that infection control is always of a high standard.”

You may also want to watch:

The second highest percentage of outbreaks reported was in Norwich (40pc or 12 out of 30 care homes had outbreaks), South Norfolk (34.9pc or 15 of its 43 care homes), Broadland (33.3pc or 22 of its 66 care homes), King’s Lynn and West Norfolk (29.8pc or 14 of its 47 care homes), North Norfolk (28.4pc or 19 of its 67 care homes) and Great Yarmouth (24.4pc or 10 of its 41 care homes).

The pandemic has so far had a far lower impact on care homes than Norfolk County Council officers had earlier feared.

Their modelling had predicted that nine out of every 10 care homes would be hit by the virus.

Dr Smith described it as a “relief” that the figure had been closer to one in three.

ONS data shows that up to June 19, there had been 132 Covid-19 related deaths in Norfolk’s care homes - accounting for 25.9pc of care home deaths during the pandemic. This is lower than the national value of 36pc. There have been 419 Covid-19 deaths in hospital in Norfolk as of June 28.

Any care home where two or more cases have been recorded in either residents or staff count as having had an ‘outbreak’.

Across the east of England, 803 care homes out of a total of 1,723 - 46.6pc - have recorded outbreaks.

Breckland Council, which does not have oversight of the care homes in its district, was also approached for comment.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Watch out for caravan and motorhome scams, holidaymakers warned

Norfolk Trading Standards warned about caravan and motorhome scams in the wake of increased sales. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘There were people running about everywhere’ - residents’ shock over allotment drama as man found dead in van

Police have cordoned off an area on an allotment site after a body was found in a van sparking a large emergency services' response Picture: Liz Coates

Complaints about people having sex outside church sparks extra police patrols

All Saints Church, Rackheath. Photo: Bill Smith

Man found dead near railway bridge

A general view of Hall Road, Cromer, where a man was found dead on June 30, 2020. Picture: Google

WATCH: Alarming video of group rocking hire boat on Norfolk Broads

Still taken from a video showing a group rocking a Broads cruiser. Picture: Submitted anonymously

Most Read

WATCH: Alarming video of group rocking hire boat on Norfolk Broads

Still taken from a video showing a group rocking a Broads cruiser. Picture: Submitted anonymously

Watch out for caravan and motorhome scams, holidaymakers warned

Norfolk Trading Standards warned about caravan and motorhome scams in the wake of increased sales. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Metre-long snake on the loose in Norwich

A corn snake escaped its tank and may have escaped a house in Norwich. (This is a library image of a corn snake, not the exact animal referenced in the story). Picture: Archant

‘Our lives are falling apart’: Tearoom announces closure shortly after 10th anniversary

A well-loved tea room and restaurant which has thrived for the last decade has announced it will not be opening again due to coronavirus. Photo: Tally Ho Tearooms

Former Norwich City star stabbed and robbed

Former Canaries star Andre Wisdom at the Barclays Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Revealed: Where £20m will be spent to fix pot-holed roads and broken bridges

Some of the £20m will be used to resurface roads to prevent pot-holes. Pic: Ian Burt.

‘With all respect to my players no one is irreplaceable’ - Tough love from Farke to spark City revival

Emi Buendia started the previous Premier League game against Everton on the bench Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

WATCH: Alarming video of group rocking hire boat on Norfolk Broads

Still taken from a video showing a group rocking a Broads cruiser. Picture: Submitted anonymously

‘We’re dreading reopening’: Couple put award-winning hotel up for sale

Elsa Phillips on getting the AA five stars at 3, Norfolk Square. Pic: Archant

Reopening date for cinema following coronavirus lockdown is postponed

Cinema City, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY