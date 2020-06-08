No new coronavirus deaths at Norfolk hospitals

All of Norfolk’s three main hospitals have reported no new deaths of Covid-19 patients, the latest national figures reveal.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH), the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King’s Lynn and the James Paget University Hospital (JPUH) have between them seen no new deaths of patients over the last five days.

Only two coronavirus-related deaths have occurred at the hospitals in June – both took place at JPUH, one on June 1 and the other the following day.

No-one has died at QEH since May 30, while NNUH hasn’t reported a new death of a Covid-19 patient since May 28.

To date 381 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Norfolk’s three main hospitals, of which 122 have been at NNUH, 145 at QEH, and 114 at JPUH.

NHS England announced on Monday a further 59 people had died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number in England to 27,490.

The patients were aged between 34 and 100, with three aged between 54 and 68 known to have had underlying health conditions.

No deaths were reported in London hospitals for the second day in a row but NHS England said a “small number” of people had died and these would be included in figures in the next few days.

The Department of Health and Social Care said that, as of 9am on Monday, there had been 5,731,576 tests in the UK overall, including 138,183 tests on Sunday, of which 1,205 were positive.

The department said a total of 287,399 people had tested positive.

The figure for the number of people tested has been “temporarily paused to ensure consistent reporting” across all methods of testing.