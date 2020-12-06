Coronavirus cases see small rise again across much of Norfolk

Published: 7:12 PM December 6, 2020

Coronavirus cases have risen again across much of the county, according to the latest figures.

Norfolk went into Tier Two of the updated coronavirus restrictions when the second national lockdown ended at the start of December.









But data from Public Health England looking at the number of new cases in the last seven days to December 2 shows there have been rising numbers of cases across the county.

Sixty cases in Norwich on December 2 saw the rate increase to 133 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days up to that date compared to 111.7 in the week to November 25.

There has also been increases in the number of recorded cases in Great Yarmouth, where the numbers have gone from 74.5 per 100,000 in the week to November 25 to 119,8 and in Broadland, where cases have gone up to 117.8 cases per 100,000 in the week to December 2, compared to 107 per 100,000 the week before.













Other places in Norfolk which have seen increases are Breckland, where cases have risen to 65 cases per 100,000 in the week to December 2, compared to 58.6 in the previous week and also King's Lynn and West Norfolk where cases stood at 91.2 per 100,000 on December 2, up from 89.8 on November 25.

Overall the number of new cases per 100,000 in Norfolk went up to 99.4 in the seven days to December 2, an increase from 93.1 the previous week.

But it was not all bad news for the county, with decreases in cases being recorded in North Norfolk, where cases fell to 67.7 per 100,000 in the week to December 2 compared to 88.7 the previous week.

Cases in South Norfolk were at 100.8 in the week to December 2 compared to 115.7 per 100,000 people in the week to November 25.

The end of the second national lockdown has seen pub-goers in Norwich brave the cold to meet friends and family in the city.

Scarves and gloves formed part of the armour against chilly temperatures as people in the city socialised al fresco due to the ban on households mixing indoors in Tier Two.

The city centre was teeming with revellers on Saturday (December 5), while outdoor food and drinks markets Junkyard at St Mary's Plain and Mysabar at Castle Quarter proved a hit with punters.