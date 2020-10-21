Coronavirus case confirmed at north Norfolk high school

A case of Covid-19 has been confirmed at Aylsham High School. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A north Norfolk high school has confirmed one of its pupils has coronavirus.

Aylsham High School’s headteacher, Duncan Spalding, sent a letter to parents and carers on October 20 to let them know, and offer advice on self-isolating if anyone in their household started to show symptoms.

The school has not provided details on how many students have been asked to stay home.

Mr Spalding’s letter, sent via email, read: “We have been advised that there has been a confirmed case of Covid-19 within the setting.

“We will be working closely with Public Health England and continue to be vigilant for any other cases.

“This letter is to inform you of the current situation and provide advice on how to support your child.

“Please be reassured that for most people, coronavirus (Covid-19) will be a mild illness.

“The setting remains open and providing your child remains well they can continue to attend as normal. We will keep this under review.”

A spokesperson from the school did not wish to comment when contacted by this newspaper.