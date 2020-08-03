Wetherspoon’s staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Wetherspoon pub The William Adams on Gorleston High Street has confirmed a case of Covid-19 among its staff. Picture (pre-pandemic): Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

A staff member has tested positive for coronavirus at a Wetherspoon’s pub in Norfolk.

Eddie Gershon, a spokesman for the chain, said it was working with Great Yarmouth Borough Council after the worker became infected.

He said none of the other staff members at The William Adams in Gorleston High Street carry any symptoms and that the staff member went “straight into isolation” once they knew they were at risk.

He said: “The situation is that a staff member was made aware that they had been in direct contact with a confirmed case outside of work.

“They followed guidance and took themselves straight into isolation and arranged for a test to be completed which has since returned positive.

“The staff member will remain in isolation until it is safe for them to be removed from this.

“All staff working at present do not carry any symptoms and have passed the health assessment prior to starting each shift.”

He added environmental health officers had visited the pub on Sunday and indicated they were happy with all of the pub’s internal processes regarding Covid.

He said the pub had not been asked for contact details from the NHS track and trace service of people who were in the pub when the worker was on shift.

It is not known when the infected worker was on duty.

The east Norfolk area has a low rate of infection with not one case admitted to the wards at Gorleston’s James Paget University Hospital since July 10.