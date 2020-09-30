Video

Seaside resort town sees biggest rise in coronavirus cases, figures reveal

Health officials have advised anyone who has coronavirus symptoms to help prevent the spread and protect others by isolating and booking a test. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown Archant

Great Yarmouth is seeing more daily coronavirus cases compared with other areas of the Norfolk, new figures can reveal.

The figures, from Public Health England data, show that on September 25 and September 26 the number of new coronavirus cases in the Great Yarmouth area increased by seven each day.

In other areas on September 25 and 26 the following number of positive cases were recorded:

Breckland - 0 and 1

Broadland - 2 and 0

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk - 1 and 5

North Norfolk - 0 and 2

Norwich - 3 and 0

South Norfolk - 4 and 5

The figures come as the number of new Covid-19 cases topped 7,000 for a second consecutive day.

At a Downing Street press conference today prime minister Boris Johnson said the government “will not hesitate” to put further measures in place if needs be.

During the briefing chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance said there was no room for complacency at all right now and that the situation was headed “in the wrong direction”.

He said: “This virus spreads because of close contacts in certain environments. We all need to make sure we reduce the number of contacts we have got.”

The adviser added it was “going to be absolutely critical” that people self-isolate if they had symptoms.

Public Health England data for the seven days to September 26, also showed a larger rise in the rate of infection per 100,000 people in the Yarmouth area, compared with figures for the previous week - the seven days up to September 19.

In the seven days up to September 26 the rate was 45.3, compared with 21.1 the previous seven days.

Other areas of Norfolk had the following rates:

Breckland - 9.3 (up to September 26) and 7.1 (up to September 19)

Broadland - 5.4 and 9.2

East Suffolk - 7.2 and 4.8

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk - 8.6 and 11.9

North Norfolk - 5.7 and 1

Norwich - 13.5 and 12.8

South Norfolk - 12.1 and 8.5

The rate for England as a whole was 59 for the seven days up to September 26 and 42 for the seven days up to September 19.