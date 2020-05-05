Search

Town hall turned blue after council workers clap for carers

PUBLISHED: 12:27 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:32 05 May 2020

Matthew Usher

A historic building was turned blue in a tribute to those in the coronavirus front line.

It came after ground workers and waste collectors staged a show of solidarity for other key workers.

West Norfolk council staff gathered at the borough depot on the Hardwick Narrows in King’s Lynn at the end of their shift to clap for the NHS, carers and other workers in the fight against coronavirus.

They were joined by North West Norfolk MP James Wild, the leader of the borough council Brian Long, Stuart Dark, the council’s portfolio older for emergency planning and the authority’s chief executive Lorraine Gore.

The centuries-old Town Hall has been lit up in blue on Thursday evenings as a tribute to the NHS and others in the coronavirus front line.

Topic Tags:

