Town hall turned blue after council workers clap for carers
PUBLISHED: 12:27 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:32 05 May 2020
Claps for Carers at the Borough Council depot on Hardwick Narrows. Public open space and waste teams at the end of their shifts, joined by James Wild MP, the Leader of the borough council Brian Long, Stuart Dark and the chief executive Lorraine Gore. Picture: Matthew Usher
A historic building was turned blue in a tribute to those in the coronavirus front line.
It came after ground workers and waste collectors staged a show of solidarity for other key workers.
West Norfolk council staff gathered at the borough depot on the Hardwick Narrows in King’s Lynn at the end of their shift to clap for the NHS, carers and other workers in the fight against coronavirus.
They were joined by North West Norfolk MP James Wild, the leader of the borough council Brian Long, Stuart Dark, the council’s portfolio older for emergency planning and the authority’s chief executive Lorraine Gore.
The centuries-old Town Hall has been lit up in blue on Thursday evenings as a tribute to the NHS and others in the coronavirus front line.
