Young footballers running for superhero NHS staff

Published: 11:37 AM February 18, 2021

Members of the Costessey Eagles U10s football team, taken before the coronavirus lockdown. - Credit: Costessey Eagles U10s

They may not be able to play together due to lockdown but young footballers are putting their physical skills to use by running 300km for NHS superheroes.

Some 12 members of the Costessey Eagles U10s team, part of Costessey Sports Club, are undertaking the challenge this month which covers the distance between Carrow Road and Anfield stadium, home to Liverpool Football Club.

Oskar Lister on the treadmill for the charity challenge. - Credit: Costessey Eagles U10s

They are taking on different distances individually on treadmills and local roads and even battled through the snow for the Norfolk and Norwich Hospitals Charity.

The group, which has clocked up 183km, set out to raise £100 but has managed to raise £1,125.

Kido Ukpanwanne, a member of Costessey Eagles U10s football team, after running 9.24km for the 300km challenge for Norfolk and Norwich Hospitals Charity. - Credit: Costessey Eagles U10s

Dan Henry, Costessey Eagles U10s coach, whose 10-year-old son Elliott is in the team, said: “I am so proud of the boys and the effort and determination they have shown in some very difficult circumstances.

“They are nine and 10 years old, so to find the motivation to go out and challenge yourself while trying to raise money for such an incredible cause is so inspiring. They have been stuck by themselves for the lockdown which is tough."

Kai McCabe after his run for the Norfolk and Norwich Hospitals Charity. - Credit: Costessey Eagles U10s

He added the team took on the challenge to “raise money for the superheroes at our wonderful hospital while keeping fit”.

It is made up of Deacon Taylor, Elliot Henry, Isaac Carder, James Watson, Kai McCabe, Kido Ukpanwanne, Louie, Smith Oskar Lister, Riley Dale, Riley Farrow, Rudy Campbell and Samuel Mallett.

Riley Farrow, a member of Costessey Eagles U10s football team, who took part in the 300km challenge for the Norfolk and Norwich Hospitals Charity. - Credit: Costessey Eagles U10s

Mercy Kaggwa, from the Norfolk and Norwich Hospitals Charity, said: “We are delighted that the team has chosen to support our charity and the boys are doing an amazing challenge.

“Thank you so much to the boys everyone who has supported the team, everything raised will make a huge difference to our teams.”

Oskar Lister, a member of Costessey Eagles U10s football team, taking part in the 300km challenge for the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital Charity. - Credit: Costesssey Eagles U10s

The charity raises money to support patients, their families and staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, Jenny Lind Children’s Hospital and Cromer Hospital, as well as providing life-saving and ground-breaking equipment and research within the trust.

Elliot Henry, a member of Costessey Eagles U10s football team, taking part in the 300km run for the Norfolk and Norwich Hospitals Charity. - Credit: Costessey Eagles U10s

To support the Costessey Eagles' challenge and make a donation visit www.nnuh.enthuse.com/pf/costesseyeagles

Elliot Henry, who is part of Costessey Eagles U10s football team, in the snow during the 300km challenge for the Norfolk and Norwich Hospitals Charity. - Credit: Costessey Eagles U10s

For more information on the charity visit www.nnuh.org.uk or follow @NNUHcharity on Twitter or @NNUHCharity1 on Facebook.