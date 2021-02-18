Gallery
Young footballers running for superhero NHS staff
- Credit: Costessey Eagles U10s
They may not be able to play together due to lockdown but young footballers are putting their physical skills to use by running 300km for NHS superheroes.
Some 12 members of the Costessey Eagles U10s team, part of Costessey Sports Club, are undertaking the challenge this month which covers the distance between Carrow Road and Anfield stadium, home to Liverpool Football Club.
They are taking on different distances individually on treadmills and local roads and even battled through the snow for the Norfolk and Norwich Hospitals Charity.
The group, which has clocked up 183km, set out to raise £100 but has managed to raise £1,125.
Dan Henry, Costessey Eagles U10s coach, whose 10-year-old son Elliott is in the team, said: “I am so proud of the boys and the effort and determination they have shown in some very difficult circumstances.
“They are nine and 10 years old, so to find the motivation to go out and challenge yourself while trying to raise money for such an incredible cause is so inspiring. They have been stuck by themselves for the lockdown which is tough."
He added the team took on the challenge to “raise money for the superheroes at our wonderful hospital while keeping fit”.
Most Read
- 1 Wife leads tributes to 'generous' husband after battle with Covid-19
- 2 Could this £250k new farm shop be the biggest in Norfolk?
- 3 City bar loses licence after 'serious and dangerous' Covid breach
- 4 Norfolk teacher who quit over sex allegations banned from classroom
- 5 New Thai food van touring Norfolk towns and villages
- 6 South African variant in Norfolk: What you need to know
- 7 Surge testing in Norfolk after South African Covid variant found
- 8 Football club 'gutted' after mopeds tear up pitch
- 9 Hundreds of new homes could transform village at ex-RAF base
- 10 Consultant breaks stigma about suicide by paying tribute to colleague
It is made up of Deacon Taylor, Elliot Henry, Isaac Carder, James Watson, Kai McCabe, Kido Ukpanwanne, Louie, Smith Oskar Lister, Riley Dale, Riley Farrow, Rudy Campbell and Samuel Mallett.
Mercy Kaggwa, from the Norfolk and Norwich Hospitals Charity, said: “We are delighted that the team has chosen to support our charity and the boys are doing an amazing challenge.
“Thank you so much to the boys everyone who has supported the team, everything raised will make a huge difference to our teams.”
The charity raises money to support patients, their families and staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, Jenny Lind Children’s Hospital and Cromer Hospital, as well as providing life-saving and ground-breaking equipment and research within the trust.
To support the Costessey Eagles' challenge and make a donation visit www.nnuh.enthuse.com/pf/costesseyeagles
For more information on the charity visit www.nnuh.org.uk or follow @NNUHcharity on Twitter or @NNUHCharity1 on Facebook.