Coroner's warning over death of mental health hospital patient

Life-saving equipment was not immediately brought to help revive a woman who was found unresponsive in her hospital room, a report has revealed.

Tracy Wood died on June 3 last year, the day after she was found by staff at Hellesdon Hospital, where she was being treated for a borderline personality disorder.

An inquest into the 40-year-old's death held earlier this month concluded that it had been a result of misadventure.

But it prompted senior coroner Jacqueline Lake to publish a prevention of future deaths (PFD) report highlighting a catalogue of concerns over the treatment she received leading up to her death.

Among the concerns was that Ms Wood had been provided with an object that her medical notes prohibited her from being given for safety reasons - with no record kept that she had been given it. The object was not, however, involved in the incident that led to her death.

Mrs Lake's report adds that the hospital ward she was on was described as "busy" and "chaotic", meaning staff were unable to provide her with one-to-one time - something that had been identified as key to her treatment.

She also said that there was a delay in life-saving kit being deployed, when Ms Wood was found.

Mrs Lake wrote: "On Tracy being found on June 2 [redacted], emergency life-saving equipment was not immediately brought to Tracy's room."

The incident happened a day after a similar one had occurred on the same hospital ward involving Ms Wood.

Mrs Lake wrote that there were "many meetings" with Ms Wood on the day she was found unresponsive, but "no evidence as to in depth discussions between professionals with regards to the incident of the previous day".

She added that Ms Wood's notes stated in bold and red that she needed consistent one-to-one care, but that this could not be achieved due to staffing levels.

Her report reads: "Evidence was heard that steps are being taken to recruit more staff and also to retain existing staff and that this is a national problem.

"The evidence was that the staffing levels are still not sufficient and that recruiting staff remains a problem."

The night before the incident which led to her death, a psychiatric doctor was requested to see her, but did not attend.

The coroner also highlighted discrepancies in a safety investigation carried out by the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust following her death.

The coroner wrote that several pieces of information had been removed from a first draft of the investigations - particularly a range of concerns raised by staff members.

She wrote: "The PSII (patient safety incident investigation) did not involve interviews with members of staff who had involvement with Tracy in the hours and days prior to her death - including the staff who gave the [redacted object] to Tracy and a nurse who had regular involvement with Tracy's care and who knew her well."

She added that concerns from staff members about a lack of senior clinical staff on the ward, with workers being left to "firefight" included in the first draft were removed from the final report.

A spokesman for the Campaign to Save Mental Health Services in Norfolk and Suffolk described this as "direct evidence of a cover-up".

They said: “Our hearts go out to Tracy’s family and all the other people who have died unnecessary deaths over the last nine years.

"This is yet another PFD notice for NSFT in a long line of PFDs.

"Every time NSFT promises the coroner that lessons will be learnt but still the deaths keep happening.

"Over 1,000 patients and service users have died in the last decade and this has to end now."

Diane Hull, chief nurse at NSFT said: “We would like to express our most sincere condolences to Tracy’s family and friends. Her death was a tragedy, and it is essential that we take every opportunity to not only learn but to act in a way which ensures improvement.



"We will review the coroner's report to prevent future deaths and will make any changes that are needed."