Coroner's report released over death of Wymondham teenager

Ellie Long of Wymondham. Picture: Nicki Long Archant

A coroner's report into the death of a 15-year-old girl from Wymondham who took her own life while suffering with anorexia has been made public.

Ellie Long died in December 2017 and healthcare organisation responsible for her care came under sharp criticism at the inquest earlier this year.

Ellie, a Wymondham High School pupil, had been under the care of Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT) when she died.

Senior coroner for Norfolk Jacqueline Lake wrote to the chief executive of the trust following the inquest, as she felt changes had to be made to prevent future similar deaths.

In the report, released on Friday, Ms Lake said she was satisfied some areas of concern had already been fixed but she said record keeping and communication at the trust had not been tackled.

The report said: "Not all records were properly recorded on Lorenzo [the electronic records system]. Further, personal handwritten notes were made of some meetings which were not then reflected in the electronic records. Some of these notes only came to light during the inquest hearing."

She added: "Further, record keeping has been raised elsewhere as a matter of concern within NSFT. I have concern that full record keeping and disclosure requirements will not remain a priority."

Ms Lake said she was also worried that Ellie's GP and school had not been kept up to date, and also NSFT had said it would "remind staff of the importance of recording efforts to share information/maintain communication", Ms Lake said that was not enough.

She said that "may not be sufficient to prevent future deaths", and added it was the actual sharing of information and communicating with external agencies which needed to be addressed.

Diane Hull, chief nurse at NSFT, said: "To lose a 15-year-old year daughter is an experience which no parent should ever have to endure. We would again like to express our condolences to Ellie's family and friends. Her death was a tragedy and it is essential that we take every opportunity to not only learn but to act in a way which ensures improvement.

"Our chief executive last month wrote to the senior coroner for Norfolk to set out what we are doing to address the concerns she raised about record keeping and communication with external agencies.

"For example, all clinical services have been instructed to review their working practice in respect of record keeping and communication with partner agencies.

"We are also introducing a training session for all levels of staff which will focus on the regulatory, legal and professional responsibilities each clinician holds with respect to record keeping and communication.

"In addition, the new role of patient participation leads is being introduced, whose responsibilities will include supporting clinical services by working alongside partner agencies."