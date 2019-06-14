Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Coroner's report released over death of Wymondham teenager

14 June, 2019 - 15:24
Ellie Long of Wymondham. Picture: Nicki Long

Ellie Long of Wymondham. Picture: Nicki Long

Archant

A coroner's report into the death of a 15-year-old girl from Wymondham who took her own life while suffering with anorexia has been made public.

Ellie Long. Photo: The Long familyEllie Long. Photo: The Long family

Ellie Long died in December 2017 and healthcare organisation responsible for her care came under sharp criticism at the inquest earlier this year.

Ellie, a Wymondham High School pupil, had been under the care of Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT) when she died.

MORE: Family welcomes coroner's demand for change at mental health trust after teenager's death

Senior coroner for Norfolk Jacqueline Lake wrote to the chief executive of the trust following the inquest, as she felt changes had to be made to prevent future similar deaths.

In the report, released on Friday, Ms Lake said she was satisfied some areas of concern had already been fixed but she said record keeping and communication at the trust had not been tackled.

The report said: "Not all records were properly recorded on Lorenzo [the electronic records system]. Further, personal handwritten notes were made of some meetings which were not then reflected in the electronic records. Some of these notes only came to light during the inquest hearing."

MORE: Mother pays tribute to her 'kind, gentle, and sincere' daughter as coroner rules on teenager's death

She added: "Further, record keeping has been raised elsewhere as a matter of concern within NSFT. I have concern that full record keeping and disclosure requirements will not remain a priority."

Ms Lake said she was also worried that Ellie's GP and school had not been kept up to date, and also NSFT had said it would "remind staff of the importance of recording efforts to share information/maintain communication", Ms Lake said that was not enough.

She said that "may not be sufficient to prevent future deaths", and added it was the actual sharing of information and communicating with external agencies which needed to be addressed.

MORE: 'Grey area' in software meant ambulance was not sent to anorexic teenager before she took her own life

Diane Hull, chief nurse at NSFT, said: "To lose a 15-year-old year daughter is an experience which no parent should ever have to endure. We would again like to express our condolences to Ellie's family and friends. Her death was a tragedy and it is essential that we take every opportunity to not only learn but to act in a way which ensures improvement.

"Our chief executive last month wrote to the senior coroner for Norfolk to set out what we are doing to address the concerns she raised about record keeping and communication with external agencies.

"For example, all clinical services have been instructed to review their working practice in respect of record keeping and communication with partner agencies.

"We are also introducing a training session for all levels of staff which will focus on the regulatory, legal and professional responsibilities each clinician holds with respect to record keeping and communication.

"In addition, the new role of patient participation leads is being introduced, whose responsibilities will include supporting clinical services by working alongside partner agencies."

Most Read

Police continue to probe double stabbing near Norwich railway station

Emergency services called to crash near Norwich railway station. Photo: Taz Ali

Tenant slapped with whopping bill from landlord for office she left years ago

Yvonne Astley. Pic: Archant.

Air ambulance lands in Asda car park after woman suffers ‘traumatic injury’

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed at Asda in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

WATCH: Moment car and van collide exiting NDR roundabout

This is the moment two vehicles collided while exiting Wroxham Road roundabout on the Northern Distributor Road. Picture: Jake Hillyard

‘We’re having a difficult time as it is’ - Fears EIGHT weeks of roadworks will cut village in half

Nine weeks of roadworks are to be carried out on Plumstead Road in Thorpe EndPHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I can’t survive selling a dozen pairs a week’ – shoe shop shuts amid high street pressures

Lizzie Stimson opened Lizzie 2 Shoes in Diss two years ago but is to close after struggling to make it pay. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man’s body found in bushes

Emergency services at the scene where a body was found on Cromwell Road, in Wisbech Picture: Chris Bishop

Investigation continues into death of 17-year-old girl found unconscious at market town

Norwich Road in Wymondham, where Stephanie Payne's body was found. Picture Peter Walsh.

Norwich set to get new Iceland and Home Bargains stores

The Homebase store at Hall Road, which is set to get smaller, with Iceland and Home Bargains sharing the building. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘We’re living on £10 a day’: What deprivation means to Norwich families

Brian Green, branch secretary of the Unite Community branch in Norfolk. Photo: Lauren Cope

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Air ambulance lands in Asda car park after woman suffers ‘traumatic injury’

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed at Asda in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Man’s body found in King’s Lynn

Hardings Way, in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

‘We’re having a difficult time as it is’ - Fears EIGHT weeks of roadworks will cut village in half

Nine weeks of roadworks are to be carried out on Plumstead Road in Thorpe EndPHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Police continue to probe double stabbing near Norwich railway station

Emergency services called to crash near Norwich railway station. Photo: Taz Ali

Running column: A sub 20-minute 5K finally belongs to Mark Armstrong

Runners complete race two of the Wroxham 5K Series on Wednesday night. Picture: Tony Thrussell
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists