Hospital to update falls policy after death of woman in 70s

Concerns have been raised over the falls policy at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital - Credit: Nick Butcher

The death of a woman in her 70s has prompted the region's largest hospital to update its policy on falls, after concerns were raised by a coroner.

Irene Fitches was 77 when she died on July 22 last year, the day after a fall in her home and less than a week after being discharged from the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

And following an inquest into her death, senior coroner Jacqueline Lake raised a number of concerns around how the hospital assesses the risk of patients having falls.

Mrs Fitches was admitted to the NNUH on July 17 feeling dizzy, nauseous and generally unwell, where she was diagnosed with a form of vertigo and sent home.

However, the coroner's investigations into her death exposed a number of shortcomings with the hospital's approach to assessing the risk of falls.

Norfolk senior coroner Jacqueline Lake Picture: Bill Smith

Among these, the coroner found the hospital's falls policy did not comply with guidelines set by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence - and that the hospital did not have a designated falls lead.

And in her report, she wrote that the Covid-19 pandemic had curtailed a review of the hospital's approach to falls which began and the start of 2020 and has never been picked back up.

She wrote: "Staff will need training and this training package has not yet been developed."

A spokesman for the hospital said that it would be preparing a comprehensive response to the coroner's recommendations by April 14.

NNUH chief nurse, Professor Nancy Fontaine - Credit: Archant

Prof Nancy Fontaine, NNUH chief nurse, said: “Our deepest condolences are with the family of Mrs Fitches following their loss and we will be liaising with the coroner over the learning from this case.

"All recommendations will be incorporated into our clinical governance and learning processes to enable us to improve care for patients in the future.

"A new updated falls risk assessment and accompanying policy is scheduled to be completed next month after its review was paused during the peak of the pandemic for clinical staff to focus on direct patient care.

"We have also received funding for a new falls improvement lead post.”



