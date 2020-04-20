Inquest opened into death of patient with coronavirus
PUBLISHED: 12:07 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:07 20 April 2020
An inquest into the death of a woman who contracted coronavirus has opened.
Ruth Cushine, who was born in Norwich, and lived in North Walsham, died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) on April 12.
Yvonne Blake, assistant coroner, opened an inquest into her death on Monday, April 20, at Norfolk Coroner’s Court, in Norwich.
She said the 85-year-old was born on October 10, 1934, and was a housewife.
A statement from Cain Fisher, an apprentice mortuary assistant at the NNUH, said the medical cause of death was Covid-19 virus and a fractured hip.
Due to emergency legislation introduced by the government, the inquest will be adjourned until July 16 to be held with a jury.
