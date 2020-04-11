Search

Advanced search

Care workers given just two single-use face masks to protect them

11 April, 2020 - 06:14
There have been problems getting enough coroanvirus PPE to care workers. Photo: Archant

There have been problems getting enough coroanvirus PPE to care workers. Photo: Archant

Archant © 2004

A care worker claims she was given just two disposable face masks to protect her from coronavirus, laying bare once again the struggles of getting enough protective equipment to staff.

The woman, who works for Norfolk County Council, visits people needing help in their homes and has close contact with mainly elderly people who have been discharged from hospital or referred by their GP.

She said that before the outbreak staff already used plastic gloves and aprons, but the only extra personal protective equipment (PPE) they have been given are two single-use face masks each.

“That is all they (the council) could supply us with,” she said. “We are going into people’s homes and have no control over the environment There is no protection for us.

“None of us feel safe, particularly those with family members who are on the at risk category.”

The service she works for is called Norfolk First Support and the county council said that despite struggles with supplies staff should be getting enough PPE.

You may also want to watch:

James Bullion, director of adult social services, said: “Getting adequate supplies of this equipment through has been a real challenge, with demand outstripping supply across the country.

“We have been receiving additional supplies this week and a huge effort to get these distributed, to Norfolk First Support and other care providers, is underway and will continue over the bank holiday weekend.

“It’s vital that these supplies keep coming though, so the Norfolk Resilience Forum have this week asked for Norfolk businesses to help with this effort if they possibly can.

“Care workers are doing crucial work, and doing a wonderful job, and we need to support them to do this as safely as possible.”

The care worker raised the issues with Norwich South Labour MP Clive Lewis.

He said: “For weeks now, care and health workers have been telling me how going to work is like being forced to play Russian roulette with their own health and the health of their families and friends.

“The consequence is that we’re now battling two pandemics - the disease itself and the fear of contracting which is understandably resulting in so many workers without PPE refusing to take the risk of going into work.”

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Man’s body found in city centre street

A man's body was found in Orford Place, Norwich Photo by Google Street View

Woman in her 70s found dead in coastal town

Emergency services on the scene of the incident on Hunstanton High Street Picture: Chris Bishop

Six more coronavirus deaths at Norfolk hospital

James Paget Hospital. PHOTO: DENISE BRADLEY

Pakefield stand-off continues past 24 hour mark

Police cordon off Pakefield Street, at the junction of London Road South, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Crispin Hook

Early medieval silver brooch discovered after tipper truck delivery

Early Medieval silver and niello brooch from Great Dunham, Norfolk c. AD 800- 900. Picture: The Trustees of the British Museum

Most Read

Woman in 60s found dead in garden

A woman in her 60s has died in South Walsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk villagers scoop share of £240,000 postcode lottery prize

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with a £60,000 cheque for one of the winners in Garboldisham. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

‘Too many breaches of health order’ say Norwich police, amid barbecues and sunbathing

Norwich police say they were called to

Pub reported to trading standards and police break up house party as lockdown rules ignored

Police give out fines for people not following lockdown during COVID19 pandemic. This biker was stopped in Hunstanton, Norfolk. April 2020 Picture: Andy Clifton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man’s body found in city centre street

A man's body was found in Orford Place, Norwich Photo by Google Street View

Arson attack on derelict boat

A derelict boat was set on fire on Tattersett Road in Syderstone. Picture: Google

Don’t despair about coronavirus: YOU are smashing it!

Steven Downes says we should give ourselves a clap for our response to coronavirus Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Coronavirus: Amazing drone images of giant rainbow

Magnificent rainbow painted on the playground at Sheringham Community Primary School and Nursery by the children of local critical care workers. Picture: CHRIS TAYLOR / christaylorphoto.co.uk

Care workers given just two single-use face masks to protect them

There have been problems getting enough coroanvirus PPE to care workers. Photo: Archant
Drive 24