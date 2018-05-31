Search

Coronavirus: Applause to replace respect handshakes at youth football games

PUBLISHED: 13:04 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:04 13 March 2020

A FA Respect Barrier. PHOTO; Matthew Usher

A FA Respect Barrier. PHOTO; Matthew Usher

Archant

A popular youth football league has announced that matches will continue, as planned, this Sunday.

After the cancellation of all professional football matches until at least April 3 was confirmed on Friday. March 13, the East Point Sports Norfolk and Suffolk Youth League is following Government and national FA advice 'which at the time of writing does not offer any advice to say that we should be postponing games.'

Norfolk and Suffolk Youth League, sponsored by East Point Sports, logo.Norfolk and Suffolk Youth League, sponsored by East Point Sports, logo.

Instead, the league - which consists of more than 3,000 children from the Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft, South Norfolk and the North Suffolk area - has said that the current advice 'highlights and emphasises the need for good hand hygiene at all time.'

Issuing a statement regarding Coronavirus, the league's welfare officer Harry Amey, said: 'With the postponement of the professional game The FA will add guidance as they see fit for the grassroots game.

'The league have decided until further notice respect handshakes prior to kick off should not be conducted and handshakes post game should also not happen.

'As a league we appreciate that this is something we ask to be done, however we advise that prior to kick off, we have a respect walk and at the end of the game we also have no handshakes but instead we have a round of applause for the opposition/officials.'

