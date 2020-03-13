Coronavirus: Questions and answers

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is shown the testing of samples for respiratory viruses on a visit to a pathology lab to view the procedures for coronavirus sample testing. Picture: Danny Lawson/Pool Photo via AP

What are the symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19)

The most common symptoms are recent onset of:

New continuous cough and/or

High temperature

For most people, it will be a mild infection

What should I do?

If you have symptoms of coronavirus infection, however mild, stay at home and do not leave your house for seven days from when your symptoms started.

That will help protect others in your community whilst you are infectious.

Plan ahead and ask others for help to ensure that you can successfully stay at home.

Ask your employer, friends and family to help you to get the things you need to stay at home.

Stay at least two metres (about three steps) away from other people in your home whenever possible.

Sleep alone, if that is possible.

Wash your hands regularly for 20 seconds, each time using soap and water.

Stay away from vulnerable individuals such as the elderly and those with underlying health conditions as much as possible.

You do not need to call NHS111 to go into self-isolation. If your symptoms worsen during home isolation or are no better after seven days contact NHS 111 online. If you have no internet access, you should call NHS 111. For a medical emergency dial 999.

Will I be tested if I think I have COVID-19?

Those self-isolating with mild symptoms will not be tested.

Why has the advice on self-isolation changed from 14 days to seven days?

The 14 day period is for those who have had exposure to a confirmed case but have not shown symptoms. The 14 days represents the potential incubation period (the time it takes for symptoms to show if you have been infected).

Most people will no longer be likely to transmit the virus seven days after the onset of symptoms. You do not need to call NHS111 to go into self-isolation. If your symptoms persist past seven days you should contact NHS 111 online at 111.nhs.uk. If you have no internet access, you should call NHS 111.

Why is staying at home so important?

It is very important that you stay at home. This will help to protect your friends, colleagues and the wider community and will help control the spread of the virus.

You should remain in your home. Do not go to work, school, or public areas, and do not use public transport or taxis. You cannot go for a walk.

You will need to ask friends or relatives if you require help with buying groceries, other shopping or picking up medication.

Alternatively, you can order medication by phone or online. You can also order your shopping online. Make sure you tell delivery drivers to leave items outside for collection if you order online. The delivery driver should not come into your home.

