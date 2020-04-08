Search

‘Stay home and protect the selfless’: Warning ahead of Easter weekend

PUBLISHED: 16:01 08 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:01 08 April 2020

Empty streets ahead of lockdown. Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

Empty streets ahead of lockdown. Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

A plea has been issued to stay home this Easter weekend to protect the selfless key workers risking their lives to save others.

Suffolk Resilience Forum, consisting of the county’s NHS, emergency and public services, have stated: “Stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives. This is a public emergency, not a public holiday.”

The letter, on behalf of the NHS, East of England Ambulance Service Trust, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, Suffolk Police, Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner, Suffolk County Council, Ipswich Borough Council, East Suffolk Council, West Suffolk Council, Babergh District Council, Mid Suffolk District Council and the Environment Agency, comes after concerns ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

It said: “To all Suffolk residents,

“We strongly urge you to stay home, stay safe and stay near where you live this Easter.

“To help stop the spread of Coronavirus, all of us must follow the Government’s instructions for the sake of ourselves, our families, our communities, the NHS, and every key worker.

“While the vast majority are making sacrifices for the greater good, a minority are not - driving outside of their own immediate area to other locations to exercise, or congregating in parks, beaches and beauty spots.

“When exercising, the simple truth is: if you cannot get to where you are going in five to 10 minutes, then you have gone too far.

“Over the last few weeks the country has stood as one to applaud the heroism of key workers and volunteers, including those in the NHS who are risking their lives to save others.

“On behalf of the selfless, we must not be selfish.

“While others do their duty trying to protect us, do yours by staying in and around your home.

“The government has said you should only leave your property for: shopping for basic necessities, for example food and medicine, which must be as infrequent as possible; one form of exercise a day, for example a run, walk, or cycle, alone or with members of your household; any medical need, including to donate blood, avoid or escape risk of injury or harm, or to provide care or to help a vulnerable person; travelling for work purposes, but only where you cannot work from home.

“Thank you from the services and organisations which make up the Suffolk Resilience Forum.”

