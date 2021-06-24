SURVEY: Let us know your thoughts on getting the Covid vaccine

Poll

Published: 12:48 PM June 24, 2021

A Covid jab being administered at Castle Quarter in Norwich - Credit: Danielle Booden

When the coronavirus vaccination programme was first launched in December, it seemed we would be waiting a lifetime before everyone had been offered a jab.

But a Herculean effort from health officials, frontline workers and volunteers has seen the rollout progress at a hugely impressive pace.

Three in five adults across the UK have now received both doses and, as of last week, everybody over the age of 18 can book.

The coronavirus vaccination programme was launched in December - Credit: Danielle Booden

As the nation continues taking steps towards a return to normality, we want to hear about your experience of getting a vaccine.

Was your appointment efficient and well-organised? Did you experience any side-effects?

Or, if you have not been for a jab, let us know why.

Simply complete the survey to tell us your thoughts.