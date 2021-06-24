Poll
SURVEY: Let us know your thoughts on getting the Covid vaccine
- Credit: Danielle Booden
When the coronavirus vaccination programme was first launched in December, it seemed we would be waiting a lifetime before everyone had been offered a jab.
But a Herculean effort from health officials, frontline workers and volunteers has seen the rollout progress at a hugely impressive pace.
Three in five adults across the UK have now received both doses and, as of last week, everybody over the age of 18 can book.
As the nation continues taking steps towards a return to normality, we want to hear about your experience of getting a vaccine.
Was your appointment efficient and well-organised? Did you experience any side-effects?
Or, if you have not been for a jab, let us know why.
Simply complete the survey to tell us your thoughts.
Most Read
- 1 'An insult to the city': Couple ditch 'hellhole' hotel after 45 minutes
- 2 Travellers camped at garden centre car park
- 3 Ex-head charged with sex attacks on boys at Norfolk school
- 4 Road cleared after overturned lorry on A47/A11 Thickthorn roundabout
- 5 Tattoo studio owner fined after refusing to close in lockdown
- 6 James Bond themed windmill owned by 007 star for rent
- 7 Elton John to kick off UK leg of farewell tour at Carrow Road
- 8 RSPCA shop loses more than £1,000 after 'slamming scam'
- 9 Norwich City drop huge hint of global star gig at Carrow Road
- 10 'It's not even that short' - schoolboy, 14, put in isolation due to haircut