Lack of QR codes cause chaos at Carrow Road testing centre

PUBLISHED: 11:00 11 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:13 11 September 2020

A temporary coronavirus testing centre has been set up at Carrow Road. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

A computer glitch caused chaos at a Norwich coronavirus testing centre on Thursday, with people being sent away despite having a booking.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA WireHealth Secretary Matt Hancock. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

The temporary drive-through centre at Carrow Road hit problems when people who had booked a slot were sent a confirmation email with a time, but not a QR code, meaning they were refused tests.

David Wooldridge, from Sprowston, booked a test on Thursday morning for his six-year old son after he woke up with a temperature.

“The test was confirmed on the computer screen and we thought no more of it,” he said.

“After queuing for some time to enter the test station we were asked for a QR code. None was ever sent to us and we were told by a very helpful and embarrassed staff member that there were 100 plus cars all in the same position at Norwich football club.”

He called the NHS testing line on 119 for help only to be told he should not have gone without a code.

He said: “How are people supposed to know of this QR code if the website makes no reference to it?”

The family managed to book a test in Ipswich on Friday instead.

See also: Families told to travel to Scotland for coronavirus tests



Jane, from Thorpe St Andrew, also said she was turned away.

“The queue for testing stretched back over the railway bridge,” she said.

“I was taken onto a derelict patch of land and waited there with other cars and passengers until finally after a 45-minute wait, staff came to tell all those waiting that unless we had a code with our confirmation of a test appointment then they didn’t have enough tests for us.”

She added: “It is a dreadful system. It just seems so incompetent.”

As previously reported, some people are also being told to travel hundreds of miles for a coronavirus test.

Broadland Conservative MP Jerome Mayhew told BBC Radio Norfolk on Friday morning that he was raising the testing issues with health secretary Matt Hancock.

He said Mr Hancock had told him the average distance people travelled for a test was six miles and that 90pc of people were getting tests within 22 miles, while capacity was at record levels.

We contacted the Department of Health and Social Care for comment about the QR code issues. They did not respond to those problems but said: “NHS Test and Trace is working, our capacity is the highest it has ever been and our laboratories are processing more than a million tests a week.

“We are seeing a significant demand for tests but if you have symptoms we urge you to get tested. New booking slots and homes testing kits are made available daily and you can help protect yourself if you wash your hands, cover your face and make space.”

