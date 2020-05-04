Search

Six more coronavirus deaths in Norfolk hospitals

PUBLISHED: 14:43 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:43 04 May 2020

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Archant

Six more people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in Norfolk’s hospitals.

Of those announced on Monday, three people died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

One person died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn and two at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.

It brings the total numbers of deaths in Norfolk hospitals to 290.

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital’s total number of fatalities increased to 95 after two patients being treated in its care died on May 3 and one on May 2.

James Paget University Hospital’s total number of fatalities increased to 89 after two patients being treated died on May 2.

Since the start of the pandemic 106 people who have tested positive for the virus have now died at the QEH, the latest confirmed death being on May 1.

On Sunday, QEH reported 166 patients have now been discharged from hospital after receiving treatment for the virus.

Chief Operating Officer Denise Smith said: “Each recovery is an enormous boost for all of us here at QEH and I’m sure it is just as important for our local community. This doesn’t mean we should be complacent though, we need everyone to carry on observing social distancing and good hand hygiene.

“This will help slow the spread of COVID-19 so hospitals can carry on providing the best care for all our patients. Our message is still very much: Stay home, protect the NHS, save lives.”

In east Suffolk and north Essex, five additional deaths were reported bringing its total to 263 - while in west Suffolk the total increased by two to 42.

The number of confirmed reported deaths in England has risen to 28,446. NHS England announced on Sunday a further 315 people had died.

