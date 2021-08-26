Slight increase in Norfolk coronavirus rates, with 57 in hospital

Published: 12:14 PM August 26, 2021

Coronavirus case rates in Norfolk have increased slightly, but have fallen in three of the county's districts.

Fifty-seven people who have tested positive for Covid-19 were in Norfolk's hospitals as of Tuesday (August 24). Five of those patients were in critical care.

In the seven days up to Friday, August 20 there were 267.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in Norfolk, compared to 256.8 per 100,000 the week before. That was a rise of just over 4pc.

But it was below the East of England average of 276.6 cases per 100,000 and the England average of 327.6 per 100,000.

The average number of daily new cases in the past seven days is 359.3, compared to 338.9 for the previous week - a 6pc rise.

Case rates fell in Norwich, Great Yarmouth and Breckland, but increased in North Norfolk, South Norfolk, King's Lynn/West Norfolk and Broadland.

In Norwich they fell by 2.5pc, down from 365 cases per 100,000 to 355.9 per 100,000.

In Great Yarmouth, cases fell from 336.7 cases per 100,000 to 295.4 - a drop of just over 12pc.

Breckland rates fell just over 2pc, from 259.1 per 100,000 to 253.4.

North Norfolk saw a rise of just under 24pc, from 124.6 per 100,000 to 154, while Broadland went up a little over 23pc, from 229.7 per 100,000 to 283.5.

King's Lynn and West Norfolk rose from 228.8 per 100,000 to 259.8 (13.6pc), while South Norfolk went up from 243.2 per 100,000 to 253, an increase of 4pc.

In terms of outbreaks - defined as two or more linked cases - they went up, from 63 to 67.

That included 50 among care providers and care homes, up 22pc on the 41 a week ago.

Across businesses and workplace settings there are 11 open outbreaks, compared to 13 the week before - a drop of just over 15pc.

The total number of people tested for Covid-19 in the seven days up to August 19 was 33,408, compared to 32,489 for the previous week - a 2.8pc increase.

Public health bosses have urged people to keep getting tested twice a week, to book their vaccines, to keep rooms well ventilated, to wear masks in crowded areas and meet outside where possible.

More than 80pc of Norfolk people eligible for Covid-19 vaccines have now been double jabbed.