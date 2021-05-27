Covid cases in Norfolk drop - and no new Indian variant cases

Published: 9:42 AM May 27, 2021

Coronavirus case rates in Norfolk have dropped again - and there have been no new cases of the Indian variant of Covid-19 in the past week.

While some parts of the country have seen big rises in Covid-19 cases caused by the Indian variant, there have been fewer than 15 cases in Norfolk - and none in the past week.

Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk's director of public health, said: “Certain parts of the country have seen a rise in Indian variant cases and, with no travel restrictions into or out of those areas, we should continue to take sensible steps to follow the rules.

“I’d encourage everyone to have a free lateral flow test, twice a week, to reassure themselves and their loved ones. Tests are available from the government website and from Norfolk libraries and pharmacies. If you test positive, you must self-isolate and take a PCR test.

“We should all continue to follow the hands, face, space rules and it is always safer to meet people outdoors if you can."

Latest figures, provided by Norfolk County Council's public health department, for the seven days up to Friday, May 21 show the Covid-19 rate per 100,000 people dropped by 15.7pc compared to the previous seven days.

It fell from 13.3 cases per 100,000 people to 11.2 cases per 100,000. That was below the 23.1 per 100,000 in England and the 17.9 per 100,000 for the East of England.

Norwich and Breckland were the only two areas where there was an increase, but given how low overall numbers are a small increase in cases can trigger a high percentage rise.

In Breckland, there was a 52.9pc increase, up from 12.1 cases per 100,000 to 18.6, while in Norwich it went up 23.8pc, from 14.9 per 100,000 to 18.5,

Broadland was down 28.6pc from 10.7 per 100,000 to 7.6, Great Yarmouth fell 68.7pc from 16.1 cases per 100,000 to five per 100,000.

King's Lynn and West Norfolk dropped 37.5pc from 21.1 to 13.2, North Norfolk was down 16.7pc from 5.7 to 4.8 and South Norfolk fell from 10.6 cases per 100,000 to 7.1 - a 33.3pc fall.

As of Tuesday, there were four people in the county's hospitals, none of whom were in critical care.

The number of outbreaks, defined as two or more linked cases, fell from 46 to 41. with five in care settings, 15 in business and workplaces and 19 in schools and colleges, down on 22 the week before.