Search

Advanced search

Covid-19: Latest rates for Norfolk as King’s Lynn hits new high

PUBLISHED: 17:52 06 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:52 06 November 2020

King's Lynn and West Norfolk's coronavirus rate has increased. Picture: Matthew Usher

King's Lynn and West Norfolk's coronavirus rate has increased. Picture: Matthew Usher

Archant

More than 30 new coronavirus cases in West Norfolk means the rate of Covid-19 infections in the King’s Lynn area has risen to a record high.

The extra 33 cases meant the district had 132.1 cases per 100,000 people for the seven days up to November 2.

It means King’s Lynn and West Norfolk has the second highest rate in Norfolk, behind Great Yarmouth, where there were 159.1 cases per 100,000.

While the Yarmouth figure has fallen on the 163.1 per 100,000 rate for the previous seven days, the West Norfolk figure has almost doubled on the 69.4 per 100,000 people rate for the week before.

At a press conference on Thursday, Dr Louise Smith, director of public health for Norfolk said there was not a simple explanation for the rise in King’s Lynn.

However, she said a “significant proportion” stemmed from an outbreak at a school.

Last week King Edward VII Academy, in King’s Lynn, said it was undergoing a deep clean after “a handful” of pupils had tested positive.

On Monday, Springwood High School confirmed a pupil and member of staff had tested positive. Three further pupils have tested positive since September 24.

A spokesman said some 203 pupils and 11 staff sent home to self isolate have all returned to school after testing negative.

On October 28, St Clements High confirmed a Year 10 student had tested positive following a period of isolation at home.

Last month two pupils also tested positive at Snettisham Primary School.

After 11 days in triple figures Breckland, where there was an outbreak at the Cranswick County Foods factory in Watton, has now fallen below the 100 mark to 77.2 cases per 100,000 people for the seven days up to November 2.

Cases are up in South Norfolk, from 50.4 per 100,000 to 72.4 per 100,000 and up from 61.9 to 68.1 in Broadland. North Norfolk rates have also increased slightly, from 29.6 to 31.5. But, in Norwich, the rate has dropped from 116.7 to 90.3.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norfolk fish and chip shops pick up national award

Four Norfolk fish and chip shops have been given Good Food Awards for 2021. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/SADLERC1

Man admits murdering devoted mother of three

Michael Cowey. PIC: Norfolk Police.

School closed and pupils told to isolate after Covid cases

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath which has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Council accused of ‘wasting’ £1m after building returned to owner following seven-year compulsory purchase battle

The former Cozy Carpets building, which has been returned to Nolan Guthrie. Photo: Terry Jermy

Historic almshouses built for the ‘aged poor’ go up for sale at auction

The almshouses which are coming up at auction. Pic: Auction House

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk fish and chip shops pick up national award

Four Norfolk fish and chip shops have been given Good Food Awards for 2021. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/SADLERC1

Restaurant gets Covid fine for not making diners sit down

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Holidays are back on the agenda as TUI announces flight schedule

TUI has announced it will be flying to tenerife (pictured) from winter 2021. Pic: Archant library

Big names go as BBC confirms regional TV and radio reshuffle

The Forum in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Twenty confirmed Covid cases at hospital

Twenty people are being treated for Covid-19 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn Picture: Sonya Duncan

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man in 60s first Covid-19 patient to die at N&N in more than a month

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: Nick Butcher

Thai restaurant named among best in country for third year in a row

Belle and Kim Steggles at Bann Thai in Cromer, which has won the Good Food Award for best restaurant for the third year in a row. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Farke’s fear over football’s response to pandemic

Daniel Farke wants a rethink when it comes to the demands on his Norwich City players Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

School closed and pupils told to isolate after Covid cases

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath which has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

PRESSER LIVE: Norwich City v Swansea City - Doubts over Rupp, Cantwell, Placheta, Stiepi, Gibson and Sorensen; Quintilla ruled out

Todd Cantwell suffered an ankle injury in training during the week for Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd