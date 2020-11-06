Covid-19: Latest rates for Norfolk as King’s Lynn hits new high

King's Lynn and West Norfolk's coronavirus rate has increased. Picture: Matthew Usher Archant

More than 30 new coronavirus cases in West Norfolk means the rate of Covid-19 infections in the King’s Lynn area has risen to a record high.

The extra 33 cases meant the district had 132.1 cases per 100,000 people for the seven days up to November 2.

It means King’s Lynn and West Norfolk has the second highest rate in Norfolk, behind Great Yarmouth, where there were 159.1 cases per 100,000.

While the Yarmouth figure has fallen on the 163.1 per 100,000 rate for the previous seven days, the West Norfolk figure has almost doubled on the 69.4 per 100,000 people rate for the week before.

At a press conference on Thursday, Dr Louise Smith, director of public health for Norfolk said there was not a simple explanation for the rise in King’s Lynn.

However, she said a “significant proportion” stemmed from an outbreak at a school.

Last week King Edward VII Academy, in King’s Lynn, said it was undergoing a deep clean after “a handful” of pupils had tested positive.

On Monday, Springwood High School confirmed a pupil and member of staff had tested positive. Three further pupils have tested positive since September 24.

A spokesman said some 203 pupils and 11 staff sent home to self isolate have all returned to school after testing negative.

On October 28, St Clements High confirmed a Year 10 student had tested positive following a period of isolation at home.

Last month two pupils also tested positive at Snettisham Primary School.

After 11 days in triple figures Breckland, where there was an outbreak at the Cranswick County Foods factory in Watton, has now fallen below the 100 mark to 77.2 cases per 100,000 people for the seven days up to November 2.

Cases are up in South Norfolk, from 50.4 per 100,000 to 72.4 per 100,000 and up from 61.9 to 68.1 in Broadland. North Norfolk rates have also increased slightly, from 29.6 to 31.5. But, in Norwich, the rate has dropped from 116.7 to 90.3.