Coronavirus: Public health campaign released to prevent spread in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 11:05 02 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:09 02 February 2020

A coronavirus health campaign has been launched across the nation as the government works to prevent the spread of illness across Norfolk and the rest of the country. Photo: John Fielding, Flickr / NHS

Archant

A coronavirus health campaign has been launched across the nation as the government works to prevent the spread of illness.

The health campaign says hand-washing and catching coughs and sneezes in tissues is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of any virus. Photo: NHSThe health campaign says hand-washing and catching coughs and sneezes in tissues is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of any virus. Photo: NHS

It comes as two cases of the virus were confirmed in the country, and while 83 British citizens spent two nights in quarantine as efforts continue to get Britons out of Wuhan, the Chinese city where the virus originated.

People are being encouraged to use tissues when sneezing or coughing and wash their hands regularly - the best way to prevent the spread of any virus.

Health secretary Matt Hancock said UK medics are working "round the clock" to prevent the spread of the illness, but added the general public can do its bit.

He said: "Basic hygiene such as washing our hands regularly and using tissues when we cough and sneeze can play an important role in minimising the spread of viruses like this."

So far more than 250 people have died in China, but a York university student and their relative remain the only two confirmed UK cases.

You may also want to watch:

An expert from the University of East Anglia has called on health bosses to share more information about future cases sooner to reassure people.

Professor Paul Hunter said the York location and dates on which people might have come into contact with the two confirmed cases could have been provided so people knew whether they were at risk.

York university has advised people concerned about their health in relation to the disease to call 111, and have also set up a call centre over the weekend.

The James Paget Hospital, Queen Elizabeth Hospital, and Norfolk and Norwich University hospital have all confirmed they have no suspected cases of patients with the virus.

The UK risk level from coronavirus remains at moderate, having been raised from low last week, on the same day the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared an international public health emergency.

No deaths have occurred outside China, although cases have been confirmed across at least 23 countries.

Evacuation flights by European governments out of Wuhan - where the virus was first identified - are expected to continue, with a plane carrying 128 people landing in Germany on Saturday and more flights planned for Sunday.

