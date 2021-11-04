News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

First pill to treat Covid-19 gets approval in UK

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:42 AM November 4, 2021
Concerns about people returning to work 10 days after positive Covid-19 test.

Molnupiravir, an anti-viral pill to treat Covid-19, has been approved for use in the UK. - Credit: PA IMAGES

The first pill for Covid-19 treatment has been approved for use in the UK.

Molnupiravir, an anti-viral pill, is for people who have had a positive coronavirus test and are at risk for developing severe illness, such as being over the age of 60, having diabetes, obesity or heart disease.

The UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said the drug is safe and effective at reducing the risk of hospital admission and death in people with mild to moderate Covid-19 who are at extra risk from the virus.

The drug, made by Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD), works by interfering with the virus’s replication.

This prevents it from multiplying, keeping virus levels low in the body and therefore reducing the severity of the disease.

The MHRA said the drug should be taken as soon as possible following a positive Covid-19 test and within the first five days.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk cafe ranked among best in the UK
  2. 2 Family's heartbreak as baby Hector is given just months to live
  3. 3 Campsite owner's 'heart dropped' after seeing land in housing plans
  1. 4 Car lands in A47 ditch after four-vehicle collision
  2. 5 Human remains found in search for Diane
  3. 6 Police hunting wanted Norwich man
  4. 7 Photos show scale of search for woman's body at remote farmhouse
  5. 8 Parents pay heartbreaking tribute to 'amazing' Abbie, 18
  6. 9 Man assaulted and followed in Sainsbury's car park in road rage incident
  7. 10 What's going on between Todd Cantwell and Norwich City?
Coronavirus
Norfolk
Suffolk
London

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Karis Dacosta was last seen on Saturday, October 30 at approximately 6:45pm in Sheringham.

Norfolk Live

Woman found dead near Norwich car park believed to be Karis Dacosta

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Shipping containers are being stored on Eye airfield along the A140. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Why are there hundreds of shipping containers stacked up next to the A140?

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
The old water tower in Dereham is on the market as a four-bedroom home

Old water tower put up for sale as four-bedroom home

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
The incident happened along this stretch of road in High Kelling this morning (Monday).

'Serious injuries' after crash between car and motorbike in village

Sean Galea-Pace

person