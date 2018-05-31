Coronavirus patient leaves Norwich hospital before positive test result

Police are trying to trace a sick patient who left a hospital before he could be told he had coronavirus.

The homeless man was tested for Covid-19 at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) on Thursday.

But before his positive result came back, he left, despite being ill and staff wanting him to stay.

A message sent to emergency service staff said the man was very unwell and they must wear protective clothing if they approach him.

Police are aware and it is understood they are trying to find him.

NHS staff cannot force anyone to stay in hospital, but police will be given powers to force people to quarantine for up to a month under emergency laws going through Parliament next week.

Anyone who refuses to be tested for Covid-19 could also be forced to have a test. The Bill is still going through Parliament and is not yet law.

