Outbreak of coronavirus cases at HMP Wayland

Thomas Chapman

Published: 12:06 PM February 4, 2021   
There has been a coronavirus outbreak at Wayland prison in Griston, near Watton - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

There has been an outbreak of coronavirus at a Norfolk prison.

Several Covid-19 cases have been reported at HMP Wayland, near Watton, in recent days. 

The prison service has remained guarded about the incident, but said its "priority was to limit the spread of the virus". 

There has been a coronavirus outbreak at Wayland prison in Griston, near Watton - Credit: Ian Burt

The scale of the outbreak and the specific number of cases is not yet clear. 

It comes after latest figures showed the village of Griston - where the prison is located - and the surrounding area had the second-highest infection rate in the UK. 

For the seven days up to January 28, the area of Wayland, Hockham and Ellingham had a rate of 1,185.2 Covid cases per 100,000 people. 

It also had the joint-highest number of confirmed cases in the country for the same period, tied at 112 with Featherstone West, Coven and Shareshill in Staffordshire.

The area's infection rate and number of cases for the week up to January 29 - the most recent data available - had both dropped slightly, to 1,142.9 and 108 respectively. 

But that remains the UK's second-highest infection rate and joint-most number of cases. 

There has been a coronavirus outbreak at Wayland prison in Griston, near Watton - Credit: Archant © 2008

However, it remains unclear as to how much of a correlation there is between the outbreak at HMP Wayland and the increasing rates.

Remaining tight-lipped on the situation at HMP Wayland, a spokesman for the prison service said: "Our priority is to limit the spread of the virus and protect the lives of those who live and work in our prisons.

"We have taken precautionary measures at Wayland, in line with public health guidance, and will continue to closely monitor the situation."

An outbreak of coronavirus is defined as when two or more people associated with the same non-residential environment test positive within 14 days. 

In December there was an outbreak of Covid-19 at HMP Norwich, but the Ministry of Justice would not reveal the exact number of cases and whether it was affecting inmates, staff members or both. 

Data later showed more than a quarter of inmates and around 70 staff had contracted the virus since mid-November

