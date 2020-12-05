News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Coronavirus outbreak confirmed at Norwich Prison

Peter Walsh

Published: 7:57 AM December 5, 2020    Updated: 8:10 AM December 5, 2020
Norwich Prison. Photo : Steve Adams

Norwich Prison. Photo : Steve Adams - Credit: Steve Adams

There has been an outbreak of coronavirus at Norwich Prison, it has emerged.

It is understood there are a number of prisoners self-isolating on one wing of the Knox Road jail although the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) would not confirm which wing or how many prisoners were affected.

A Prison Service spokesman, who insisted the whole of the prison was not in lockdown, said: "Our priority is to limit the spread of the virus and protect the lives of those who live and work in our prisons.

“We have taken precautionary measures at HMP Norwich following positive cases, in line with public health guidance, and will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

Norwich Prison, which opened in 1887, is a Category B/C multi-functional prison for adult and juvenile males, located on Mousehold Heath in Norwich.


